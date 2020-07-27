The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls West Black in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton pounded out 13 hits in a 13-3 victory.
Frankie Int Veld doubled and singled, driving in two, to lead Yankton. Sean Turner and Carson Conway each had two hits. Lucas Kampshoff and Tyson Prouty each had a double and two RBI. Austin Gobel, Cayden Wavrunek, Alex Kleinsasser, Chase Howe and Tucker Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Turner struck out four batters in three no-hit innings of work for the win.
Gilmore went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI as the Lakers won the nightcap 8-5.
Payton Peterson had two hits for Yankton. Gobel posted a triple and two RBI. Prouty, Keenan Wagner, Kleinsasser and Maleik Franklin each had a hit in the victory.
Prouty pitched two no-hit innings, striking out five, for the win.
Crofton 6, Black Sox 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton took control with a four-run first inning on the way to a 6-4 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Monday.
Mac Ryken tripled for Yankton. Jack Halsted, Drew Ryken, Cody Oswald and Rayner Roig each had a hit in the effort.
Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss. Drew Ryken struck out four batters in three innings of relief for the Black Sox.
Watertown 8-3, Juniors 2-2
WATERTOWN — Watertown held Yankton to two runs in each end of a doubleheader sweep in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Sunday.
In the opener, Watertown built an early lead on the way to an 8-2 decision.
Paul McGlone doubled, and Jackson Conway and Brayden Boese each had a hit for Yankton.
Garrett Nelson took the loss.
Watertown scored a run in each of the final three innings to claim a 3-2 decision ni the nightcap.
Jacob Larson doubled and Conway added a hit for Yankton.
McGlone took the loss in relief.
Yankton travels to Crofton, Nebraska today (Tuesday).
