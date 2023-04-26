SIOUX FALLS — Defending Summit League champion South Dakota earned the right to host the 2023 Summit League Tournament to highlight the league schedule announced Wednesday by the league office.

The Summit League Tournament is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 23-25, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. The Coyotes have won three-straight Summit League Tournament titles.

