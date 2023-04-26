SIOUX FALLS — Defending Summit League champion South Dakota earned the right to host the 2023 Summit League Tournament to highlight the league schedule announced Wednesday by the league office.
The Summit League Tournament is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 23-25, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion. The Coyotes have won three-straight Summit League Tournament titles.
The Summit League regular season kicks off on September 21 as the Coyotes hit the road to face Oral Roberts.
The annual South Dakota Showdown Series game in Vermillion is scheduled for the Tuesday of Dakota Days week, October 3, as the Coyotes and the Jackrabbits face off for the first time of the fall. South Dakota travels to Brookings for the regular season finale on November 18.
In addition to the rivalry game, South Dakota has four home weekends with Thursday-Saturday games on tap. Up first is Denver (Sept. 28) and last year’s runner-up Omaha (Sept. 30). The Coyotes then have back-to-back home weekends to host St. Thomas (Oct. 12), Western Illinois (Oct. 14), Kansas City (Oct. 19) and Oral Roberts (Oct. 21). In the final home series of the year, the Coyotes will face North Dakota State (Nov. 2) and North Dakota (Nov. 4).
