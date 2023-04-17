Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 72F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy during the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.