HARTINGTON, Neb. — Stanton topped Summerland for top honors on both the boys’ and girls’ side of the Hartington-Newcastle invitational track and field meet, held Monday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Stanton topped Summerland 101.5 to 82.5 for the girls’ title. Bloomfield (73) was third, followed by Wynot (63), Wausa (51) and Hartington-Newcastle (47).
Stanton won three events, with Olivia Hupp claiming the 100 (13.35) and leading the Mustangs to victory in the 400 relay (53.77).
Summerland had two athletes combine to win five events. Hadley Cheatum swept the 100- (16.48) and 300-meter (47.56) hurdle races, and added a win in the 200 (27.37). Caydence Schumacher won the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (32-1 1/2).
Christina Martinson had a hand in both Bloomfield wins, claiming the 3200 (13:34.82) and helping the Queen Bees to victory in the 3200 relay (10:49.79). CarryLee Martinson, Destiny Rich and Madie Ziegler completed the winning relay.
Wynot’s lone win came in the final race of the day, the 1600 relay. The foursome of Kinslee Heimes, Kenna Oligmueller, Jordan Foxhoven and Myrah Sudbeck won in 4:32.21.
Wausa claimed two field event victories, Taylor Alexander in the discus (102-9) and Alexa Cunningham in the long jump (15-10).
Osmond’s Cali Gutz was a double-winner, claiming the 800 (2:37.08) and 1600 (5:59.40).
Stanton won the boys’ title 111 to 90.33 over Summerland. Hartington-Newcastle (81.33) was third. Bloomfield (60.33) was fifth, followed by Wausa (59) and Wynot (44).
Stanton won five events, with Mitchell Hupp having a hand in three. Hupp won the 100 (11.15) and 200 (23.00) and anchored the Mustangs to victory in the 400 relay (45.10). Also for Stanton, Barrett Wilke swept the shot put (55-9) and discus (141-2).
Summerland won four events, with Alec Schindler winning the triple jump (40-6 1/2), 110 hurdles (16.88) and 300 hurdles (44.12).
Wausa won four events, with Addison Smith contributing to three. Smith won the 800 (2:03.46) and 1600 (4:48.42), and helped the Vikings to victory I the 3200 relay (8:43.55). Cade Wakeley won the 3200 (11:37.55) and ran on the winning Wausa relay. Luke Woockman and Braydon Hoesing completed the Vikings’ winning foursome.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Lane Heimes won the pole vault (12-0). Wynot’s Dylan Heine won the high jump (6-0). Bloomfield’s Layne Warrior won the 400 (52.96).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.