The Yankton Baseball Association is now holding online registrations for its high school and summer teams (ages 13-Legion).
Registrations will be taken through Sunday, Dec. 6. A non-refundable deposit is due at time of registration.
Go online to yanktonbaseball.com/ybaregistration for more information.
