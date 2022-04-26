SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman edged Yankton by seven strokes in a girls’ golf dual on Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
O’Gorman finished at 350 on the day, with the Gazelles shooting 357.
Individually, O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliff ran away with top honors with a 1-over 73. Yankton’s Tatum Hohenthaner and Jillian Eidsness shot 87 and 88 to lead the Gazelles. Yankton’s Ellia Homstad and O’Gorman’s Emily Kolb tied for fourth at 90.
Also for the Gazelles, Gracie Brockberg shot 92, Sabrina Krajewski shot 96, Madison Ryken shot 102, Lizzy Schwartz and Shae Hanson each shot 107, Jordyn Cunningham shot 108 and Elsie Larson shot 109.
Yankton claimed the JV team honors by two strokes, 424 to 426.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg in a dual on Thursday. Start time is set for 10 a.m.
Dakota Valley Girls’ Inv.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux Falls Christian edged Vermillion for top honors in the Dakota Valley Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Two Rivers Golf Course.
The Chargers finished at 367, followed by Vermillion (370) and Canton (397). Elk Point-Jeffesron (412) was fifth, Dakota Valley (438) was 10th and Beresford (450) was 11th in the 12-team field.
Vermillion’s Kaitlin Tracy shot an 87, two strokes better than a trio of golfers: Beresford’s Maiya Muller and SFC’s Claire Lamfers and Karly Doom. Vermillion’s Kensie Mulheron and Madison’s Alison Vacanti each shot 91.
NVC Boys
EWING, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale scored a 10-stroke victory over host Summerland in the Niobrara Valley Conference boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday at Summerland Golf Course.
The Warriors shot 367, beating out Summerland (377) and Elgin Public-Pope John (378).
Paiton Hofer of EP-PJ earned medalist honors, shooting an 81. Will Jesse (85) of Chambers-Wheeler Central was second, followed by Gavin Langsdorf (86) of Neligh-Oakdale.
Niobrara-Verdigre finished sixth at 395. Santee was ninth at 506.
Santee’s Jordayn Laplante finished eight, shooting an 89. Niobrara-Verdigre’s Kellen Moody was 13th at 92.
