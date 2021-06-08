SPEARFISH — Beresford’s Maiya Muller shot a final round 80 to finish with a one-stroke victory in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Golf Championships, Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
Muller finished with a two-day score of 155, one stroke ahead of Sisseton’s Kelsey Heath. Heath, a future Mount Marty University golfer, was tied with Muller after the opening round.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Sydney Tims finished in third with a two-day score of 169. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning (172) was fourth. Flandreau’s Keva Bursheim, Mobridge-Pollock’s Callie Weisbeck and Sisseton’s Kierra Silk tied for fifth at 173.
Vermillion’s Kensie Mulheron finished 15th at 183. The Tanagers’ Stephanie Carr tied for 24th at 195. Parkston’s Kayla Neugebauer just missed the individual medals, tying for 29th at 197.
Sioux Falls Christian ran away with the team title, posting a two-day score of 719 to finish 30 strokes ahead of Sisseton. Winner (764), Vermillion (788), St. Thomas More (810) and Hot Springs (812) rounded out the top six.
Elk Point-Jefferson finished 10th, posting a two-day score of 860.
Class B Boys
BROOKINGS — Platte-Geddes’ Brody Boltjes shot a final round 74 to claim medalist honors in the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Golf Championships, Tuesday at Brookings Country Club.
Boltjes finished at 152 over the two days, one stroke better than Faulkton’s Bennett Cassens. Deuel’s Tanner Preheim and Great Plains Lutheran’s Sam Hansen tied for third at 156. Wall’s Reid Hanson and Wessington Springs’ Blake Larson tied for fifth at 157.
Also for Platte-Geddes, Dawson Hoffman tied for ninth at 160.
Chester edged Platte-Geddes by two strokes for the team title, 500 to 502. Deubrook (506) was third. DeSmet and Great Plains Lutheran tied for fourth, each at 514. Gregory placed sixth at 519.
Class B Girls
BROOKINGS — Bon Homme’s Makayla Kelly and Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Abigail Svatos tied for seventh in the individual standings of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Golf Championships, Tuesday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.
Miller seventh grade Jayce Pugh shot a final round 75 to earn medalist honors with a two-day score of 158. Bison’s Allison Kahler and Estelline-Hendricks’ Kaylee Johnson tied for second at 161.
Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad finished 17th with a two-day score of 184. Avon’s McKenna Kocmich placed 18th at 185. Platte-Geddes’ Ashton Summerville just missed the awards stand, tying for 26th at 189.
Estelline-Hendricks edged Bison 542 to 544 for the team title. Deubrook (554), Howard (559), White River (560) and Castlewood (566) also took home team hardware.
