Yankton Post 12 split with the defending state champs, Rapid City Post 22, in a home double header on Tuesday evening in American Legion baseball at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton won the first game with 3-2 score, while Post 22 took game two 7-0 to avoid the sweep.
“We played very well today and I am happy with how the boys played. Our pitchers competed, we didn’t play bad, and we were happy to get a win,” Drew Lawrence, Yankton’s head coach said.
Despite being down 2-0 for the first four and a half innings of play, Yankton stayed close and competitive. The team was able to get three hits and stranding three players on base during those innings.
“Base running is what got us back into this game. We always bring speed to the baseball field because these boys are all fast,” Lawrence said. “We were able to hang around all game until we were able to get and use an opportunity to score.”
Post 22 scored their two runs of the game on a single in both the first and second inning.
Yankton took one run back in the bottom of the fourth with Drew Ryken’s scoring Lucas Kampshoff with triple to right field. Kampshoff reached on a walk and was able to work and find his way to third base. Yankton’s took the lead in the fifth inning and held on to get the win 3-2.
Post 22 took another early lead in the second game of the night and made sure they did not lose it.
“We competed in the second game like we are capable of and played like we are supposed to. We told our boys between games that we have it within us to compete up and down our lineup, which they did in the second game,” Kelvin Torve, Post 22’s head coach said. “Now we just need to bring this type of play down to Omaha and keep the consistency of competing.”
The score remained 1-0 for Post 22 until top of the fourth, where the team added two more runs. However, it was in the fifth inning where Post 22 secured their win, putting up four runs to make it a 7-0 final score.
Palmer Jacobs, a Mount Marty pitcher, picked up the win after throwing seven and two-thirds innings and giving up no runs.
“As soon as we got to the field I said, ‘I’m back’, so I was feeling good before and during the game,” Palmer said. “I was slightly disappointed to get pulled but I was excited to pass the baton to [Lee] Neugebauer, and watch the team get the win.”
Post 22 is looking to make a run, in hopes of coming back to Yankton this season to play in the state tournament. State takes place from July 25-29.
“Playing here helps us prepare for state because the infield is a little different from ours,” Torve said. “We have to work on staying consistent the rest of the season so we can try and qualify for state and make it back here.”
Yankton is back home on Thursday, where they be hosting Post 320 Stars and Brookings.
“We have a lot of athletes and they just want to compete and play to win,” Lawrence said. “As a coaching staff, we just make sure their energy is being used and focused on the right thing, and they just do the rest.”
Following the split, Yankton is now 15-4 on the season, while Post 22 is 26-16. Yankton hosts Rapid City Post 320 and Brookings as part of a triangular on Thursday.
