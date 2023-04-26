The Mount Marty track and field hosted the MMU Twilight Meet on Wednesday. The Women’s team took home three first place finishes, set one school record, and placed 10 performances in the top eight. The Men’s team grabbed five first place finishes, set two school records, and had 12 performances land in the top eight.

“We saw some really great effort and execution today, and that is what you want to see at the end of the season,” said MMU’s associate head coach, Jonathon Becker. “We are proud of our kids, and just want to thank everyone that came out to help and support this meet and our team.”

