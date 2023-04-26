The Mount Marty track and field hosted the MMU Twilight Meet on Wednesday. The Women’s team took home three first place finishes, set one school record, and placed 10 performances in the top eight. The Men’s team grabbed five first place finishes, set two school records, and had 12 performances land in the top eight.
“We saw some really great effort and execution today, and that is what you want to see at the end of the season,” said MMU’s associate head coach, Jonathon Becker. “We are proud of our kids, and just want to thank everyone that came out to help and support this meet and our team.”
Ashinee George took home first place in the 100 hurdles after breaking her own school record. George ran this event in 14.87, with her previous record being 15.04.
“Getting under 15 seconds is something I have been working on for the past two years, so I am really happy with today’s performance,” George said. George is currently sitting fifth in the conference for this event and will compete again next weekend.
Elianna Clark took second place in the 100 (12.20) and ran legs in both the 400 relays and 1600 relays. Three other Lancers finished in the top eight as well in the 100. Calli Davis (12.44) took fourth, Aniya Teppo (12.82) finished sixth, and Isabelle Hardmeyer (12.83) claimed seventh place.
Clark, a senior from Gayville, will be competing in the Drake Relays this weekend, and the GPAC Championships the following weekend.
“It has been and will be a busy week, so staying healthy and taking care of our bodies is very important right now with the season wrapping up,” Clark said. “We have been shaking up the GPAC this year, and it has been exciting.”
The 400 and 1600 relays both had first place finishes. The 400 relay (47.49) foursome was made up by Hardmeyer, Zelie Sorensen, Alexis Even, and Clark. The 1600 relay finished first and crushed the previous school record with a time of 3:55.59. This time also hits the NAIA ‘B’ qualifying mark. Davis, Clark, Even, and Abrielle Nelson ran this relay.
“Coming into today, our goal was to get our 4x400 qualified,” said Clark. “We are ranked pretty high with all of our events, and we plan on making some noise.”
The women’s sprints had strong showings in today’s meet. Jacey Cihak (1:09.66) finished fourth in the 400 hurdles, and Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl (1:10.24) followed to take fifth place. Sorensen ran a :26.87 to finish fifth in the 200. Aniya Teppo claimed eighth place after running the 200 in :27.35.
Andrea Sucha led Mount Marty women in fielding events, tying for second place in the high jump (5-01). Gracie Rippen (10-10) tied for fourth place in the pole vault.
The lone long distance runner for the Lancers was Jordyn Fischer, who placed second in the 10k with a time of 43:25.07.
Donovan Breckenridge took first place in both the 200 (22.11) and 400 (49.20). Breckenridge is currently sitting top five in the conference for both events and will be competing in the Drake Relays this weekend.
“It is all about getting through this week. I just plan on being smart about it and doing what I can do with my teammates all while enjoying it,” Breckenridge says. “Once we get through the Drake Relays, it will be important to get good, full day of rest on Sunday.”
Marcus Jnofinn took first place in the 100 after running it in 10.65. Jonathan Fuselier also took first place, after running the 110 hurdles in 14.72. The final first place finish came from Crisotbal Gonzalez. Gonzalez won the 5k with a time of 15:29.30
Luke Rettedal has been able to become one of the GPAC frontrunners for shot put after missing the indoor track and field season due to a leg injury he suffered in football. Rettedal beat his previous school record in shot put with a throw of 49-90 and claimed second place.
“I am feeling good after this performance, but I know I have more to show,” Rettedal said. “I am hoping to use this performance as energy to compete at GPAC and push myself to a qualifying mark.”
Isaac Heghdal had a fourth place finish in the 400 hurdles after running the event in 57.47.
Mount Marty men’s team had a strong showing in both mid distance and distance events. Brian Santiago (4:05.07) claimed third place in 1500. Liam Vidas (2:01. 40) claimed seventh in the 800, and Nathaniel Kropuenkse (2:01. 91) followed with an eighth place finish.
Tague Tvedt and Carson Means had a two-three finish in the 10k. Tvedt ran the event in 35:19.29 to take second, while Means claimed second with a time of 35:37.19.
“Track is about doing the right things at the right time, which is what the kids have been doing,” said Coach Becker. “We are really focusing on confidence and the three H’s [happy, healthy, hungry] to finish out the season.
The track and field teams will be sending some athletes to compete in the Drake Relays Thursday thru Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Following that will be the GPAC Track and Field Championships on May fifth and sixth in Sioux Center, Iowa.
