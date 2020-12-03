SIOUX FALLS — Laerke Jensen of Vermillion was named Female Golfer of the Year by the South Dakota Golf Association.
Jensen, a University of South Dakota golfer who hails from Hobro, Denmark, played well in all three women’s championships. She was the Amateur champion, runner-up at the Two-Woman, and a quarterfinalist at the Match Play.
Two golfers attending USD were also awarded 2020 SDGA Junior Golf Scholarships, Carly Kunkel of Sioux Falls and Ben Daane of Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.