The Yankton Bucks got two goals from Christian Pacheco to lead 2-1 at halftime, but the Huron Tigers got two goals in a 2:21 span in the second half to win 3-2 here in an entertaining contest at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday.
Huron improves to 7-0-1 on the season, while Yankton falls to 4-4-2.
Despite the loss, Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring called it “the best game” the team has played thus far in the 2022 season.
“I know we got beat, but I’m so excited that we’re improving every game,” Dannenbring said. “We played such a good game. (The Tigers) have been beating people. They’re number one. (With) all the things that we’ve been working on with breaking down on defense, great job by our guys. Our goalie, Luke Abbott, stepped it up became a man today. He made some great saves for us. Great to see a smile on (the players’) faces. It was a physical game. I love that (it was) fast, furious, physical, fun soccer.”
The match featured end-to-end play throughout, as both teams were not afraid to take chances throughout. Dannenbring’s gameplan was for the Bucks to counter throughout.
“(The Tigers) are an attacking team, so we had to pull back a little bit because they’re going to attack,” he said. “They’re quick, but we knew that we could counter. It was just a matter of time with our ball handlers that we have and our defenders (that) we were going to make a play. That’s what we did.”
Pacheco opened the scoring for the Bucks as he got the ball under the crossbar to give his team a 1-0 lead 13:28 into the contest.
Abner Garcia scored for the Tigers to tie things with 8:26 remaining in the first.
Pacheco scored his second goal of the game at 5:06. It was a great play of transitional soccer by the Bucks as Pacheco made a great run to beat Huron goalkeeper Edvin Bautista Rosales.
Pacheco pointed to the game plan as the team’s execution of counterattacks led to his second goal.
“Coming in the game, we knew that they were going to be very strong attacking team,” he said. “It was going to take a lot (to win). We were working on it. We discussed that counterattacking might have to be a possibility. It was a good moment.”
In the second half, the Tigers were pushing the pace of play. It paid off for them as Ta Ha Saw and Garcia scored goals 2:21 apart. Garcia Garcia’s second goal was a 30-yard shot that went just under the crossbar.
Yankton had a chance late, as Lance Dannenbring got a free kick about five yards outside the box. It was a great shot, but it hit the crossbar and bounced out of play. It is fair to say that Huron got a good break on its goal to go up 3-2, and Yankton got a bad break with its chance. Dave Dannenbring believes that those breaks will bounce the Bucks way eventually.
“The odds are that we’re going to pound one of those in,” he said. We’ll get it when we need it. Even though we didn’t win, our goal was to improve every game.”
Additionally, Dannenbring believes that breaks could start going his team’s way because they are improving in certain areas of the game.
“We’d like to win them all,” he said. “We don’t want (games) to be as close (as tonight), but I think for our talent (with) some of our deficiencies of ball handling and finishing shots, we’re improving. That’s all we can ask.”
As the regular season winds down, Dannenbring believes that the improvements can lead to a positive outcome down the stretch for the Bucks.
“We just need to stay in the hunt, keep improving, and we’ll get to the point that we can beat anybody on any given night,” he said. “Tonight was really close.”
Yankton will go on the road Thursday to play the Mitchell Kernels, who currently sit at 1-5-1. The Bucks are 4-1-1 on the road this season, and Pacheco adds the team is confident playing away from home.
“Going away into opposing teams’ home stadiums feels good when you upset at team at their home as I’m sure Huron is feeling right now,” Pacheco said.
Yankton hopes to have that feeling for the fifth time this season Thursday at Joe Quintal Field. Game time is set for 4 p.m.
