BERESFORD — As Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis watched the film from Madison’s upset of West Central in play, he knew the Panthers’ rematch with the Bulldogs would not be as easy as the 31-point victory Dakota Valley had on Feb. 18.
“That wasn’t a fluke,” Kleis said. “(Aiden) Jensen killed us last year, but I didn’t expect that they’d be dialed in with those two.”
“Those two” for Madison, Jensen and Trey Smith, combined for all 27 of the Bulldogs’ first-half points, but Dakota Valley kept them in check in the second half to claim a 68-50 victory in the Class A boys’ basketball SoDak 16, Tuesday at Beresford High School.
Isaac Bruns scored a game-high 27 points for Dakota Valley (23-0), which advances to state with the top seed. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Randy Rosenquist added 15 points and six assists in the victory.
Jensen finished with 20 points for Madison, which finished at 10-13. Smith scored 12 points, all in the first half.
Dakota Valley got on a roll midway through the first quarter, turning an 8-8 tie into a 31-13 advantage. Six different players scored for the Panthers in the surge.
“At all times we have five scorers on the floor,” Rosenquist said. “If we get it to someone, they can get their own.”
But Smith and Jensen weren’t about to led the Panthers walk away with the game in the first half. The Bulldogs alternated between scores from Smith and Jensen, with Jensen scoring two three-point plays, as Madison pulled back to within eight, 35-27.
Dakota Valley scored the last four points of the half to take a 39-27 edge into the break.
“I didn’t think we played well offensively in the first half, and we scored 39 points,” Kleis said. “I didn’t think our ball movement was that good.
“To survive a half like that and be up 12, I was pretty happy.”
Bruns scored eight points in the third quarter as the Panthers pushed the margin back to 18, 58-40. Dakota Valley led by as many as 21, 65-44, before emptying their bench in the closing minutes.
The Panthers now turn their attention to Rapid City and the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, March 17-19. And, while the Panthers are making their sixth state trip in seven years, the trip to state is not the ultimate goal.
“Our focus is clear: to get better,” Kleis said. “There is not any contentment on our team. They want to work to get better. We’re going to have a good week of practice because they want to get better.”
The goal for the Panthers is unspoken, yet obvious.
“We all know what we have in mind,” Bruns said. “If we play three great games, I think we’ll get it done.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.