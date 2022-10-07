BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield-Wausa boys and Homer girls claimed meet and conference honors at the Bloomfield Invitational/Lewis & Clark Conference cross country meet, Friday at Rolling Hills Country Club near Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Bloomfield-Wausa put four runners in the top 13 to beat Hartington-Newcastle 26 to 32. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (57/55 L&C) was third, followed by Osmond (61) and Plainview (66/62 L&C).
Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker won the 5,000-meter event in 14:38.93. Winnebago’s Dymani Berridge (16:53.85) was second, followed by Ponca’s Brody Taylor (17:10.10) and Bloomfield-Wausa’s Luke Woockman (17:27.70) and Cade Wakeley (17:58.01).
Homer put four runners in the top eight to easily claim girls’ honors, 17 to 30 over Bloomfield-Wausa. Hartington-Newcastle (41) was third, followed by Tri County Northeast (61).
Homer’s Lilly Harris won the 5,000-meter race in 20:15.63, beating out Bloomfield-Wausa’s Christina Martinson (21:20.67). Homer’s Tori Gaarder (21:42.01), Hartington-Newcastle’s Ava Noecker (21:53.16) and TCN’s Rhyanne Mackling (21:57.58) rounded out the top five.
