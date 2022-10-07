BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield-Wausa boys and Homer girls claimed meet and conference honors at the Bloomfield Invitational/Lewis & Clark Conference cross country meet, Friday at Rolling Hills Country Club near Bloomfield, Nebraska.

Bloomfield-Wausa put four runners in the top 13 to beat Hartington-Newcastle 26 to 32. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (57/55 L&C) was third, followed by Osmond (61) and Plainview (66/62 L&C).

