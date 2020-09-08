TEA — The Yankton boys’ soccer team scored three goals in the first half on the way to a 4-1 victory over Tea Area on Tuesday night in Tea.
The hometown Titans opened the scoring with a goal five minutes into the game, but Yankton’s Gage Becker knotted things with a goal in the ninth minute. Six minutes later, Ethan Yasat found the back of the net on a pass from Christian Budig. Gavin Forter later scored on an assist from Alex Nockels to give the Bucks a 3-1 lead at halftime.
Nockels then scored in the second half, of a corner kick assist by Yasat.
Zach Loest held strong in goal for Yankton (4-4).
In the junior varsity game, Yankton captured an 8-1 victory thanks to four goals by Andrew Newman, two goals by Colton Griffin, and a goal each by Simon Schulz and Jackson Kromberg. Sam Huber recorded seven saves in goal.
The Bucks next play at home against Sioux Falls Roosevelt next Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
