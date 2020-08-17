Gazelles Open Season Today

The Yankton Gazelles boast a young but experienced roster as they enter the 2020 softball season. The Gazelles take the field today (Tuesday), traveling to Harrisburg.
Yankton boasts eight letterwinners from a year ago, from a squad that finished 11-16.
“We should be pretty good offensively this year,” said Yankton head coach Bernie Goeden. “We have some pretty good hitters.”
Figuring out the starting nine has been a challenge, partially due to how spread out the players are during the summer club season, and partially due to the club season itself.
The USA Softball South Dakota State Girls’ Fastpitch Tournament was held Aug. 7-9, a full three weeks behind its normal schedule, due to the delayed start of the season. Also, the players on the Gazelles roster are spread through a number of teams during the summer.
“We have six, maybe seven, different (summer) teams out of the 24 players,” Goeden said, referring to the combined varsity and junior varsity numbers. “Combining them is going to take a little time.”
What has aided in that process is having the eight returning letterwinners.
“We have a general idea of what our main core can do,” Goeden said. “It’s just a matter of getting them to play together as a team, and filling in with the ones we’re moving up from JV.”
Returning for the Gazelles are senior Paige Gullikson and Lexi Madson, juniors Addison Binde, Jenna Cox, Annika Gordon and Lainie Keller, and sophomores Grace Behrns and Elle Feser.
Juniors Carley Lafrentz and Camryn Zoeller, and sophomores Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek and Hannah Sailer will compete for varsity time, Goeden noted.
Madson and Behrns return to anchor the pitching staff. Feser returns behind the plate, with Vellek also expected to get some time at catcher. Gullikson and Gordon will anchor the outfield, with several other players competing for the other outfield spot.
A number of positions are up for grabs in the infield, as the team boasts several experienced corner infielders but few experienced middle infielders.
“The final outfield spot will depend on how the infield settles out,” Goeden said. “We’re trying to figure out our best option at shortstop.”
After today’s doubleheader at Harrisburg, the Gazelles will make their home debut with a doubleheader against Mitchell on Aug. 24. The season runs through the state tournament, Oct. 2-3 in Sioux Falls.
