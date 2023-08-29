SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota was picked tied for fourth on the men’s side and fourth on the women’s side in the Summit League preseason cross country polls, announced Tuesday.
South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 34 to 33 for the top spot in the men’s poll, with SDSU holding a 4-3 edge in first place votes. North Dakota (25) was third, with USD and St. Thomas each getting 19 points.
NDSU edged SDSU 45 to 42 for the top spot in the women’s poll, followed by UND and USD.
USD’s “Athletes to Watch” were Riley Ruhaak, a junior from Vermillion; and Abrielle Jirele, a junior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
MEN’S POLL: 1, South Dakota State 34 points (4 first place votes); 2, North Dakota State 33 (3); 3, North Dakota 25; T4, South Dakota 19; T4, St. Thomas 19; 6, Oral Roberts 9; 7, Kansas City 8
WOMEN’S POLL: 1, North Dakota State 45 (3); 2, South Dakota State 42 (4); 3, North Dakota 38 (1); 4, South Dakota 29; 5, St. Thomas 22; 6, Omaha 21; 7, Kansas City 17; 8, Oral Roberts 10
