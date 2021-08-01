MITCHELL — Pairings have been announced for the South Dakota State Class A and Class B Amateur Baseball Tournaments. The Class B Tournament runs Aug. 4-15 in Mitchell, while the Class A Tournament runs Aug. 6-8 in Brookings and Aug. 13-15 in Mitchell.
Five teams from District 6B and the South Central League advanced to the Class B Tournament.
Menno is the first are team in action, facing Redfield Dairy Queen on Thursday at 11 a.m. Tabor also plays Thursday, facing Flandreau at 7:30 p.m.
District champion Crofton plays Volga in the 1 p.m. game on Friday, with Wynot facing Four Corners at 5:30 p.m.
District runner-up Lesterville plays at 11 a.m. on Saturday, facing Dell Rapids PBR.
In other area games of interest, Platte faces Milbank on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., District 7B runner-up Akron faces Mount Vernon on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., District 7B champion Larchwood plays Lennox Only One on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Elk Point faces Kimball-White Lake on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Also of note, Alexandria faces Canova on Friday at 11 a.m. in a rematch of the 2020 title game.
First-round action runs through Sunday afternoon, with second round action running through Wednesday, Aug. 11. Quarterfinals are set for Aug. 12-13, with semifinals on Aug. 14 and the championship on Aug. 15.
In the Class A tournament, the Yankton Tappers face Renner on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Tappers will play their second game against either Aberdeen or the Black Hills A’s on Sunday, either at 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., depending on first-round outcomes.
S.D. CLASS A AMATEUR
Aug. 6-8 at Brookings, Aug. 13-15 at Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 6
GAME 1A: Harrisburg vs. Baltic, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2A: Brookings vs. R.C. Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
GAME 3A: Game 1A loser vs. Game 2A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4A: Game 1A winner vs. Game 2A winner, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 5A: Black Hills A’s vs. Aberdeen, 5 p.m.
GAME 6A: Renner vs. Yankton Tappers, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
GAME 7A: Game 5A loser vs. Game 6A loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8A: Game 5A winner vs. Game 6A winner, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
GAME 28: Game 4A winner vs. Game 8A winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 27: Game 3A winner vs. Game 8A loser, 1:30 p.m., Drake
GAME 29: Game 7A winner vs. Game 4A loser, 3:30 p.m., Drake
Saturday, Aug. 14
GAME 32: Game 27 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 33: Game 28 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 28 winner vs. Game 33 winner, noon
S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR
Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 4
GAME 1: Platte vs. Milbank, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Castlewood Monarchs vs. Dimock-Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
GAME 3: Menno vs. Redfield DQ, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Clark vs. Plankinton F&M Bankers, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Mount Vernon vs. Akron, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Tabor vs. Flandreau, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
GAME 7: Canova vs. Alexandria, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Volga vs. Crofton, 1 p.m.
GAME 9: Wynot vs. Four Corners, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 10: Dell Rapids Mudcats vs. Lake Norden, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
GAME 11: Dell Rapids PBR vs. Lesterville, 11 a.m.
GAME 12: Lennox Only One vs. Larchwood, 1 p.m.
GAME 13: Kimball-White Lake vs. Elk Point, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 14: Colman vs. Redfield Pheasants, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
GAME 15: Colome vs. Salem, 11 a.m.
GAME 16: South Central vs. Winner-Colome, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 8
GAME 17: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 18: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
GAME 19: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
GAME 21: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
GAME 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Game 16 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 12
GAME 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
GAME 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Aug. 14
GAME 34: Game 26 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 35: Game 30 winner vs. Game 31 winner, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, Aug. 15
Game 34 winner vs. Game 35 winner, 2 p.m.
