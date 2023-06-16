The Yankton Girls Softball Association hosted their largest Father’s Day Tournament, with 64 teams competing. Elsie Marquardt, the Vice President of the YGSA and Co-Tournament Host, was astonished at the amount of youth softball they were able to bring to Yankton.

“We have a total of 64 teams competing on nine different fields this weekend. Although we had a total of 70 teams sign up, six did end up having to be wait-listed,” she said. “It’s great for the town of Yankton because it brings in both local and non-local teams, with multiple teams driving over four hours to be here.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.