The Yankton Girls Softball Association hosted their largest Father’s Day Tournament, with 64 teams competing. Elsie Marquardt, the Vice President of the YGSA and Co-Tournament Host, was astonished at the amount of youth softball they were able to bring to Yankton.
“We have a total of 64 teams competing on nine different fields this weekend. Although we had a total of 70 teams sign up, six did end up having to be wait-listed,” she said. “It’s great for the town of Yankton because it brings in both local and non-local teams, with multiple teams driving over four hours to be here.”
The tournament is played over three days, with first pitch happening Friday evening. It is the tournament’s third year doing this type of schedule. “Although it creates some craziness for the first day, it is nice to get an earlier start and spread the games out a little more, rather than play them all in two-days,” Marquardt said.
Marquardt used to play for the Yankton youth teams and noted how much things have changed in a positive manner in the process from then to now.
“The opportunities that have been created for this sport and the girls that play is great to see. Sanctioning the sport at the high school level should help this sport grow even more,” she said. “All I want to do is give back to the community and the girls and provide them with even more opportunities.”
YGSA has continued to update and improve this tournament by using new software and apps in the last two years in order to make it a smooth and enjoyable process for the teams and fans.
“Using these new programs has really allowed to put together and host this tournament in an effective way. The way we can share messages, alerts, and scores with the teams has been a big help,” she said.
The softball tournament will continue to be played on Saturday and Sunday, with pool play coming to an end Saturday.
Twisters Like Their Chances
Yankton Fury Twisters 16-under head coach Samuel Stanage is encouraged about the team’s chances in the 16-U tournament after their season-opening tournament last weekend in Mitchell.
“I like to think we can make it all the way,” Stanage said. “There are some good teams here. If we can build on from what we had last week, we should be sitting pretty good.”
The Yankton Fury teams have had a later start than what they are accustomed to due in part to the newly-sanctioned high school softball season. Still, Stanage said his team was able to get acclimated thus far in the club season.
“We usually go to a couple tournaments in the spring, but the girls are still getting reps playing high school,” he said. “As far as reps and growth, it doesn’t really affect them. Once we came back together, it took us just a little bit longer to get our team back into the swing of things.”
In Stanage’s opinion, one of the benefits of the high school softball season was the inter-mingling of all the Yankton Fury softball teams.
“You meet new players and make new friendships,” Stanage said. “It helps the Fury organization get a little tighter too because now the girls know each other a little bit better.”
The Twisters tied their first game Friday against the Sanford 16-under Blue team from Sioux Falls, 6-6.
Fury Red Open With Victory
The Yankton Fury Red picked up a 12-1 win over the Norfolk Kelly’s to start off their tournament play this weekend.
“It was nice to see the team bounce back after their games last weekend. The girls were able to get them going and earn the win” Mike Townsend, Yankton Fury Red’s head coach, said. “We plan on continuing to work and just focus on one game at a time this weekend.”
Regan Garry and Paige Hatch both helped lead their team to a win. Garry was the starting pitcher for the Fury Red, while Hatch went 3-for-3 at the plate.
“We know that this is our weekend to bounce back and get back and play to the potential we know we have,” Garry said.
“It was nice to see that we had improved from last weekend,” Hatch said. “Moving forward we just need to continue to improve our at-bats and compete.”
The Yankton Girls Softball Association are not the only ones excited to see how having sanctioned softball at the high school level improve and grow the sport of softball.
Coach Townsend is excited to see how softball being sanctioned at the high school level help grows the sport. “I think it was a great decision to sanction it, and it will be nice to see how it helps make a difference,” he said. “It creates opportunities for girls to play with new teammates and create meaningful relationships, which will hopefully funnel into the summer.”
Both Garry and Hatch stated they looked forward to seeing the growth.
“I really liked hearing both the 12-under and 14-under divisions were filled, because it shows more girls are playing” Hatch said. Garry added on to her teammate by saying, “more teams are coming here and creating a higher level of competition, which is fun.”
