SIOUX FALLS — Yankton bounced back from an opening setback to claim a doubleheader split with Sioux Falls West with a 15-6 decision in the nightcap of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at Harmodon Park.
Yankton led 9-0 after one inning and 11-0 before West scored in the contest.
Kaid Keller had two hits and three RBI to lead Yankton. Tristan Redman also had two hits. Joe Gokie doubled, and Austin Wagner, Carson Haak, Tony McGlone and Matthew Hein each had a hit in the victory. Yankton took advantage of 10 walks in the contest.
Mitchell Willis and Camden Gadbois each had two hits for West.
Sam Kampshoff picked up the win, striking out six in his 3 1/3 innings of work. Dylan Hanson took the loss.
In the opener, West jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 10-0 victory.
Dylan Ades doubled and singled, driving in two, for West.
Gokie had the lone Yankton hit.
Keaton Hartman struck out eight in the five-inning contest for the win. Austin Wagner took the loss.
Yankton returns to action today (Wednesday), hosting Renner. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Brookings 20-18, Yankton Juniors 10-6
Brookings swept Yankton in American Legion juniors baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Brookings scored 11 runs in the first inning of a 20-10 decision.
Jackson Conway and Jace McCorkell each doubled and singled, with McCorkell driving in three runs, to lead Yankton. Garrett Nelson and Cooper Grotenhuis each had two hits. Colton Potts added a hit for Yankton.
Landon Loecker took the loss.
Brookings used a 13-run sixth to claim a 18-6 victory in the nightcap.
McCorkell had two of Yankton’s sixt hits. Nelson, Conner Teichroew, Jacob Larson and Conway each had a hit.
Nelson took the loss.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls East for a doubleheader today (Wednesday).
Vermillion 6-2, Yankton Reds 2-12
The Yankton Reds bounced back from an opening setback to earn a split with Vermillion in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Vermillion claimed a 6-2 victory in the opener.
For Yankton, Owen Wishon had a pair of hits. Evan Serck and Easton Nelson each had a hit.
Kael Garry took the loss, striking out three in his five innings of work.
In the nightcap, Yankton pounded out 11 hits in a 12-2 victory.
Matthew Sheldon had two doubles and Wishon doubled and singled for Yankton. Nelson and Cohen Zahrbock each had two hits. Kaden Hughes, Garry and Mac Grotenhuis each had a hit in the victory.
Grotenhuis picked up the win.
The Reds, 5-2, host Mitchell on Thursday. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
