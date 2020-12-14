Yankton garnered four first place votes and remained second in the South Dakota Media basketball poll for Class AA boys, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-0) remained in the top spot in the AA boys’ poll, garnering 13 first place votes. The Bucks (2-0) travel to third-ranked Brandon Valley (2-0) on Friday.
Dakota Valley (1-0) was a unanimous pick for the top spot in the A boys’ poll after its victory over Tea Area. Vermillion (1-0) received votes in the poll.
In Class B, DeSmet (1-0) drew 16 first place votes, with third-ranked Platte-Geddes (1-0) picking up the other. Viborg-Hurley (1-0) is ranked fourth in the poll.
In the Class AA girls’ rankings, O’Gorman (1-0) drew 13 first place votes, with Sioux Falls Washington (1-0) drawing the other four. Fourth-ranked Brandon Valley (2-0) hosts Yankton on Thursday.
Winner (1-0) was a unanimous top pick in the Class A girls’ poll. Dakota Valley (0-1) received votes.
Corsica-Stickney (1-0) was a unanimous top pick in the Class B girls’ ranksings. Viborg-Hurley (1-0) received votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (13) 1-0 80 1
2. Yankton (4) 2-0 71 2
3. Brandon Valley 2-0 53 3
4. Washington 1-0 29 4
5. Harrisburg 1-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4, Mitchell 2, O’Gorman 2.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 1-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 2-0 67 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 38 4
4. Tea Area 0-1 35 3
5. Sioux Valley 1-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Vermillion 2.
Class B
1. De Smet (16) 1-0 83 1
2. White River 1-0 66 2
3. Platte-Geddes (1) 1-0 51 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 1-0 35 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1, Howard 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (13) 1-0 81 1
2. Washington (4) 1-0 70 2
3. Harrisburg 1-0 51 3
4. Brandon Valley 2-0 30 4
5. Aberdeen Central 1-0 16 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 7.
Class A
1. Winner (17) 1-0 85 1
2. St. Thomas More 2-0 68 2
3. Hamlin 0-0 40 3
4. Tea Area 1-0 35 4
5. West Central 1-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 2, Flandreau 2, Sioux Falls Christian 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 1-0 85 1
2. Castlewood 1-0 67 2
3. De Smet 1-0 29 5
4. Ethan 1-0 25 RV
5. White River 1-0 20 RV
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Colman-Egan 6, Viborg-Hurley 5, Waubay/Summit 3, Howard 3, Faith 3, Newell 1, Kadoka Area 1.
