ABERDEEN — After finishing as the runner-up two years ago and not even getting to compete a season ago, De Smet is one step from its long-awaited goal.
A state championship.
The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated fourth-seeded Viborg-Hurley 56-44 in Friday night’s semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Aberdeen.
The victory sends De Smet (24-1) back to the title game, where it will face either Aberdeen Christian or Dell Rapids St. Mary tonight (Saturday) at 7:45 p.m. Viborg-Hurley (18-6), meanwhile, will play in today’s 5 p.m. third place game.
Kalen Garry scored 24 points to lead De Smet to the semifinal win, while Damon Wilkinson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Cody Cavanaugh scored nine points and Tory Holland grabbed nine rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley got 14 points and six rebounds from Gradee Sherman, as well as nine points, five rebounds and five assists from Hayden Gilbert. Grant Mikkelsen scored eight points and Carter Gust hauled in six rebounds.
