SALEM — The 34th annual 3-Class Shootout all-star basketball event will be held Saturday, March 26, at McCook Central Auditorium in Salem.
All three classes of boys’ and girls’ basketball will be represented by many of the top seniors in the state.
The Class AA girls’ roster includes Ellie Karolevitz of Yankton.
The Class A girls’ roster includes Rylee Rosenquist of Dakota Valley.
Among the players for the Class B girls, coached by former Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen, are Nora O’Malley of Irene-Wakonda, Delana Mach of Viborg-Hurley and Molly Larson of Gayville-Volin.
The Class B boys’ roster, coached by MMU men’s coach Collin Authier, includes Caden Foxley of Platte-Geddes, and Thalen Schroeder and Quincy Blue of Freeman Academy-Marion.
The Class A boys’ roster includes Carter Robertson of Parker.
Play will begin at 2 p.m. with the Class AA girls against the Class A girls, followed by the Class B girls against the winner of the A/AA game at 3:30 p.m. The Class AA boys will face the Class A boys at 5:15 p.m., with the Class B boys facing the A/AA winner at 7 p.m.
A dunk contest will be held between the two boys’ contests.
Here are the full rosters for each team.
CLASS B GIRLS: Maleighya Estes, White River; Hannah Bartscher, Ethan; Kennadi Buchholz, DeSmet; Rachel Gerlach, Corsica-Stickney; Nora O’Malley, Irene-Wakonda; MacKenzie Hemmer, Colman-Egan; Delana Mach, Viborg-Hurley; Morgan Clites, Corsica-Stickney; Hanna Miller, Aberdeen Christian; Molly Larson, Gayville-Volin; Coach: Todd Schlimgen, Mount Marty
CLASS A GIRLS: Ashtyn Wobig, MCM; Bella Swedlund, Winner; Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Addy Kramer, West Central; Stevi Fallis, Red Cloud; Tabor Teel, West Central; Maria Parsley, Flandreau; Mya Knippling, Chamberlain; Kylah vanDonkersgoed, SF Christian; Reagan Johnson, Sioux Valley; Coach: Jason Christensen, Dakota Wesleyan
CLASS AA GIRLS: Ndjakalenga M Mwenentanda, SF Washington; Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg; Isabella Shreeve, Huron; Sidney Thue, Brandon Valley, Bailee Sobczak, RC Stevens; Hannah Ronsiek, SF O’Gorman; Jayda McNabb, RC Stevens; Ellie Karolevitz, Yankton; Kaela Martinez, SF Roosevelt; Kylie Foss, Brandon Valley; Coach: Kristin Rotert, Northwestern
CLASS B BOYS: Kalen Garry, DeSmet; Rhett Osthus, DeSmet; Grant Luikens, Potter County; Caden Foxley, Platte-Geddes; Thalen Schroeder, Freeman Academy/Marion; Cooper Logan, Potter County; Bryce Frank, Burke; Ben Witt, Burke; Dylan Marshall, White River; Quincy Blue, Freeman Academy/Marion; Coach: Collin Authier, Mount Marty
CLASS A BOYS: Cael Lundin, Tea Area; Tash Lunday, Flandreau; Brooks Nelson, SF Christian; Cody Miles, MCM; Chase LeBrun, Flandreau; Carter Robertson, Parker; Tyler O’Neil, Clark/Willow Lake; Nathan Koole, SF Christian; Dillon Jackson, West Central; Noah Price, Hanson; Coach: Trevor Flemmer, Dakota State
CLASS AA BOYS: Caden Hinker, Mitchell; Marcus Phillips, SF Roosevelt; Mikele Kambalo, SF Washington; Drew Norberg, Watertown; Vance Borchers, SF Roosevelt; David Alpers, SF O’Gorman; Sam Rohlfs, Aberdeen Central; Micah Johnson, SF Roosevelt; Matthew Hanson, Pierre; Alec Voegele, Aberdeen Central; Coach: Matt Wilber, Dakota Wesleyan
