SIOUX FALLS — Action began at the South Dakota USA Softball Youth Fast Pitch Tournament for ‘B’ and ‘C’ Divisions on Friday.
Play continues today (Saturday), with championships in all 10 divisions decided on Sunday.
18-Under
Both Yankton teams in the six-team ‘B’ division had Friday off. The Fury Fire play Sanford White at 8 a.m., while Fury Black awaits the TSC Blaze/Diamonds Elite winner for a 9:30 a.m. showdown.
In the ‘C’ division, both Menno and Freeman-Marion dropped their opening contests.
Freeman-Marion dropped a 12-2 decision to Punishers on Friday. They will take the field at 12:30 p.m. today.
Menno dropped a 15-12 decision to the Sparks. They face the Rapid City Storm at 9:30 a.m. today.
16-Under
In the ‘B’ division, the Yankton Fury Twisters opened with a 9-3 victory over South Dakota Select. They’ll play a winner’s bracket game at 2 p.m. today.
The Yankton Fury Hornets went 1-1 on the day, downing TSC Heatwave 9-6 before dropping a 6-5 decision to 605 Octane. The Hornets play an elimination game at 8 a.m. today.
In the ‘C’ division, Parkston advanced with a 13-1 victory over Relentless. They will play Sturgis Thunder at 11 a.m. today.
Beresford dropped a 13-3 decision to Blue Bombers. They will play Tropics in an elimination game today at 8 a.m.
Fury Hornets 9, TSC Heatwave 6
Yankton Fury White scored five runs in the top of the eighth to rally past TSC Heatwave 9-6 on Friday.
Yankton led 4-0 after two innings, but the Heatwave tied the game in the fifth inning.
Quincy Gaskins doubled and singled, driving in four runs, for Yankton. Mia Donner also doubled and singled, driving in two. Lydia Yost, Hailey Schulte and Aubrey Lloyd each had two hits. Madison Girard doubled, and Tori Hansen and Emily Reiser each had a hit in the victory.
Girard pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, striking out three, to earn the victory. Hansen struck out four in her 4 1/3 innings of work.
14-Under
In the ‘B’ division, the Yankton Fury Gazelles went 1-1 on the day. They opened with a 2-0 victory over the Sioux Falls Sparks, then dropped a 5-4 decision to South Dakota United. The Gazelles open play today against the TSC Typhoons at 8 a.m.
In the ‘C’ division, Elk Point-Jefferson went 2-0, including an 8-5 victory over Yankton Fury Black, to advance to the semifinals of the winners’ bracket for a 3:30 p.m. contest against Spearfish Toxic. EPJ opened with a 12-11 victory over Mitchell Renegades.
Menno also advanced with a 2-0 record and will face Spearfish Slam today at 3:30 p.m. Menno downed Venom Green 7-6 in the opening round, and Lead-Deadwood 9-8 in the second round.
Fury Black plays Lennox at 12:30 p.m. today.
SD United 5, Fury Gazelles 4
South Dakota United escaped the Yankton Fury Gazelles 5-4 on Friday.
Isabelle Sheldon tripled and Emma Gobel doubled for Yankton. Ava Girard, Olivia Puck and Hannah Crisman each had a hit in the effort.
Daylee Hughes pitched for Yankton, striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Fury Gazelles 2, S.F. Sparks 0
Daylee Hughes tossed a three-hit shutout as the Yankton Fury Gazelles blanked the Sioux Falls Sparks 2-0 in their opener on Friday.
Kalli Koletzky and Emma Gobel each had a hit and a run scored for Yankton. Hughes drove in a run.
Hughes struck out one in the six-inning victory.
12-Under
Both Yankton teams, both playing in the ‘B’ division, suffered close losses in their first games Friday.
The Fury Lancers dropped a 4-3 decision to Brandon Valley Blast. The Fury Diamonds fell to Dakota Dynamite 13-9.
The Lancers play at 8 a.m. today. The Diamonds take the field at 11 a.m.
In the ‘C’ division, Centerville beat Dirty Diamonds Orange 9-8 and Van Laecken Ortho 4-3 to advance to an 8 a.m. contest against Volga today for the final spot in the winners’ bracket semifinals.
Beresford went 2-1, beating Elk Point-Jefferson Black 23-1 and Clearfield 7-3 before falling to Dirty Diamonds Black 6-3.
Parkston beat Sturgis 13-10 before falling 12-0 to the Hartford Hitters. Elk Point-Jefferson Blue beat Baltic Gold 12-0 before falling to Volga 6-1.
In consolation action, EPJ Blue plays Spearfish Toxic and EPJ Black plays Oahe 605 at 9:30 a.m. Parkston and Beresford each play 2 p.m. contests.
BV Blast 4, Fury Lancers 3
The Brandon Valley Blast held off the Yankton Fury Lancers in 12-under action on Friday.
Tyan Beste and Izzy Gurney each had a hit for Yankton.
Jazlin Romero took the pitching loss, striking out three.
10-Under
In the ‘B’ Division, the Yankton Fury Lancers edged the Outlaws 4-3. They play the Cougars at 9:30 a.m. today.
In the ‘C’ division, Yankton’s two first-year teams, the Fury Storm and Fury Outlaws, each dropped opening round games.
The Outlaws dropped a 10-9 decision to TSC Hailstorm. The Outlaws will play Beresford at 9:30 a.m. today, with the winner playing Vermillion Flamez at 12:30 p.m.
The Storm dropped a 13-6 contest to Dakota Valley. The Storm face the Brandon Valley Tornados at 9:30 a.m., with the winner playing the Watertown Flare at 12:30 p.m.
The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies scored a pair of 1-run victories to advance to the final four of the winner’s bracket, 10-9 over Lightning and 7-6 over Watertown Flare. They face Hit Stix-Johnson Construction, which beat Vermillion 6-5 in the second round, today at 2 p.m.
Dakota Valley also advanced to the semifinals of the winners’ bracket, beating Rage 10-9 in the second round. They play Boltz at 2 p.m.
Vermillion opened play with a 14-4 victory over the Tea Blue Bombers. Marion-Freeman dropped an 11-9 decision to the Watertown Flare. Beresford dropped a 14-13 decision to Boltz in the opening round. Marion-Freeman plays Lightning at 8 a.m. in consolation action.
TSC Hailstorm 10, Fury Outlaws 9
The TSC Hailstorm escaped the Yankton Outlaws 10-9 on Friday.
Leah Loecker had the lone Yankton hit. Eleanor Flannery had three walks and three runs scored. Irelyn Murphy had two walks and two runs scored, and Aria Hansen walked twice for the Outlaws, who took advantage of 13 Hailstorm walks.
