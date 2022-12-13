NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jaxson Wingert scored 21 points, Isaac Bruns added 20, and the Dakota Valley Panthers won a home matchup against the Beresford Watchdogs Tuesday.
Dakota Valley improved to 2-0 with the win, while Beresford fell to 1-1.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 7:17 am
The Panthers shot 33-53 (62.3%) from the field in the contest. Wingert and Bruns had nine and seven rebounds apiece. Randy Rosenquist dished out nine assists while registering five steals for DV. Jaxon Hennies added 10 points for the Panthers.
Dakota Valley outrebounded Beresford 30-17 in the game.
The Panthers travel to Canton to take on the C-Hawks Friday, while the Watchdogs host Flandreau on Thursday.
BERESFORD (1-1) 12 13 13 6 — 44
DAKOTA VALLEY (2-0) 24 26 25 7 — 82
Creighton 54, Osmond-Randolph 27
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton pulled away after the opening quarter, putting the game out of reach with a 28-point final period in a 54-27 victory over Osmond-Randolph in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
John Mitchell scored 16 points and Taylor Nilson had 15 points for Creighton (4-1), which led 26-19 after three quarters. Gage Burns added eight points in the victory.
For Osmond-Randolph (0-3), Trevin Larson scored 11 points.
Creighton hosts Winside on Friday. Osmond-Randolph hosts Bloomfield on Thursday in Osmond.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (0-3) 9 6 4 8 — 27
CREIGHTON (4-1) 9 9 8 28 — 54
LCC 52, Ponca 40
PONCA, Neb. — Jake Rath scored a game-high 26 points to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge past Ponca 52-40 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Tucker McGill scored 12 points for Ponca. Dalton Lamprecht added 10 points.
LCC, 3-1 and winners of three straight, travels to Plainview on Friday. Ponca travels to Allen to face Tri County Northeast on Friday.
LAUREL-CC (4-1) 12 15 12 13 — 52
PONCA (2-2) 12 7 8 13 — 40
