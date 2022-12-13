Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low near 25F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.