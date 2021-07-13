will travel to Pierre for the opening round series of the South Dakota Class A American Legion baseball post-season, announced Tuesday.
Seeds were based on in-state games only, with points awarded based on strength of schedule. Yankton (16-22) went 7-14 against South Dakota Class A opponents, while Pierre (21-17) was 16-10 against in-state Class A competition.
Yankton and Pierre will play a single game on Friday, July 16, at 6 p.m., followed by a second game at noon on Saturday, July 17. Should the teams split, they will play a second game on July 17.
Other first-round series include No. 15 Aberdeen at No. 1 Sioux Falls East; No. 14 Sturgis at No. 3 Sioux Falls West; No. 13 Mitchell at No. 4 Renner; No. 11 Renner Post 307 at No. 6 Rapid City Post 22; No. 10 Brookings at No. 7 Harrisburg; and No. 9 Rapid City Post 320 at No. 8 Watertown.
The winner of the series advances to state, July 23-27 in Brandon. Brandon Valley, the second seed, advances as the tournament host.
