AVON — The Parkston Trojans got 30 digs and 18 kills from Mya Nuebel as they outlasted the Avon Pirates 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10 Tuesday.
Avery Bogenreif registered 38 set assists and 27 digs for Parkston. Berkley Ziebart added 22 digs. Gracie Oakley tallied 15 digs and 12 kills.
For Avon, Courtney Sees registered 26 digs and 21 kills. Kenna Kocmich tallied 37 set assists and 24 digs. Lila Vanderlei added 19 digs and 12 kills.
Parkston, 6-2, plays Sanborn Central Sept. 7, while Avon, 2-2, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday.
The Trojans won the JV match 25-12, 25-20, and the C-Team match 25-10, 25-18.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Menno 2
MENNO — Megan Reiner registered 16 digs as the Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks outlasted the Menno Wolves 13-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 15-11 Tuesday.
Mia Reiner added 10 digs for TDA. Megan Reiner led the team with eight kills, while Morgan Gemar registered 21 set assists.
Ashton Massey registered 12 kills for Menno. Taylor Freier added 23 digs, with Ellyana Ulmer posting 17 digs. Joslynn Fischer registered 17 assists and 16 digs.
TDA, 2-0, hosts Avon Sept. 5, while Menno, 2-4, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Thursday.
Menno won the B-Match 25-23, 27-25.
Hills-Beaver Creek 3, Viborg-Hurley 2
VIBORG — The Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots (Minn.) got 20 set assists from Brynn Rauk as they defeated the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 20-25, 24-26, 30-28, 25-14, 15-9 Tuesday.
Brynn Bakken, Lanae Elbers and Olivia Deelstra registered 10 kills apiece for the Patriots. Grace Anderson posted 12 digs.
For V-H, Aubree Schwartz and Charley Nelson tallied 22 digs apiece. Mataya Vannorsdel registered 12 set assists, with Jenna Graves adding 11. Addison Huth tallied six kills.
V-H, 1-4, hosts Canistota Sept. 5. Hills-Beaver Creek hosts Edgerton Sept. 5.
Wagner 3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 1
WAGNER — Kya Kjeldgaard registered 25 digs and 11 kills as the Wagner Red Raiders defeated the Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans 23-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-19 Tuesday.
Ashlyn Koupal added 38 set assists, 18 digs and 14 kills for Wagner. Madi Knebel posted 21 digs in the contest.
Berkeley Engelland led MV-P with 18 digs. Reagan Rus registered 16 digs and 14 kills. Vanessa Hoffman registered 14 set assists for the Titans.
Wagner, 5-1, plays next at Chamberlain Thursday. The Titans, 0-5, play at Bon Homme Thursday.
MV-P won the JV game 2-0, while Wagner won the C-Team game 2-0.
Freeman 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE — Ella Waltner recorded nine kills as the Freeman Flyers defeated the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday.
Ashlin Jacobsen added eight kills for Freeman. Vaida Ammann registered 13 set assists, with Cami Fransen adding 11. Zoe Butler registered 12 digs.
Addison Brockmueller and Zoey Anderson tallied 12 digs apiece for I-W, with Quinn McDonald adding 11. Emerson Flynn had 10 set assists. Madison Orr led I-W with six kills.
Freeman, 3-2, hosts Howard Thursday, while Irene-Wakonda, 0-6, hosts Bridgewater-Emery Sept. 7.
The Flyers won the JV contest 25-16, 25-23.
Platte-Geddes 3, Todd County 0
PLATTE — Baleigh Nachtigal registered 29 set assists as the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers defeated the Todd County Falcons 25-7, 25-13, 25-11 Tuesday.
Karly VanDerWerff registered 13 kills and six digs in the contest. Karson Sondgeroth tallied a team-leading eight digs.
Platte-Geddes, 4-0, plays at Colome Thursday. Todd County, 0-3, hosts McLaughlin Friday.
Alcester-Hudson 3, Scotland 0
ALCESTER — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs got 25 digs from Jenna Manning as they swept the Scotland Highlanders 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 Tuesday.
Baylee Klaschen added 16 digs for A-H. Elly Doering led the Cubs with seven kills. Hannah Ahart posted 22 service aces.
Nora Robb registered nine kills for Scotland, with Grace Robb adding seven digs.
A-H, 6-0, plays at Gayville-Volin Thursday. Scotland, 2-2, hosts Canistota Thursday.
In the JV contest, the Cubs won 25-15, 25-15.
Dell Rapids 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
ELK POINT — Led by Madelyn Henry’s 16 kills, the Dell Rapids Quarriers fought their way to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 victory over the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies.
Lauryn Kloth added 10 kills for Dell Rapids. Sophi Randall tallied 29 assists with seven digs, while Kylee Fiddelke added seven digs.
Bentlee Kollbaum led the Huskies with 13 kills. Courtney Brewer added 25 set assists with eight digs, while Hannah Nearman posted eight digs.
Dell Rapids, 4-0, travels to play Sioux Falls Christian Thursday. Elk Point-Jefferson, 4-2, hosts Dakota Valley Thursday.
Dakota Valley 3, Tri Valley 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley Panthers defeated the Tri Valley Mustangs 25-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14 Tuesday.
For DV, Sophie Tuttle tallied 14 kills, 11 digs and 12 aces for the Panthers. Claire Munch had 13 kills. Jacee Squire and Bria Perryman led the team with 20 assists apiece. Squire added eight digs. Lauren Olhausen posted nine kills.
For Tri-Valley, Kenzie Atwood notched 10 digs. Maddie Wenzel tallied eight kills and Abby Wagner registered 12 assists.
Dakota Valley will play Elk Point Jefferson on Thursday at Elk Point.
Sioux Valley 3, Parker 0
VOLGA — The Sioux Valley Cossacks got eight kills from Adison Renkly and Allie Hofer as they defeated the Parker Pheasants 25-16, 25-11, 27-25 Tuesday.
For Sioux Valley, Sunny Hesby added 16 assists. Kaedyn Sapp posted 29 digs.
Halle Berens led Parker with 14 digs and eight kills. Braelyn Berens added 13 digs.
Sioux Valley, 2-2, hosts Beresford Thursday. Parker, 1-2, hosts McCook Central-Montrose Thursday.
