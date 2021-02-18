Jaden Kral got creative.
After the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring and not only cost his team a chance to play in the state basketball tournament but presented limitations on court availability, Kral and his family embarked on a project.
They set up a basketball court — nearly full-sized, about three-quarters the length of a regulation court — outside the family home.
“We couldn’t go to the gym, so we thought we might as well bring the gym to us,” Kral, a junior at Yankton High School, said this week.
It provided Kral and his friends with their own court to ensure that they stayed sharp throughout the offseason and throughout the pandemic, when their indoor options at the Summit Center weren’t open.
The court also helped Kral with his goal of becoming a starter — and one of the top contributors — on the Yankton boys’ basketball team.
Last season as a sophomore, Kral averaged 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for a team that won 17 games and had the No. 1 seed entering the Class AA State Tournament that was ultimately canceled because of the pandemic.
Now, as a starter this season, Kral is the team’s second-leading scorer (behind senior standout Matthew Mors) with 10.4 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds.
“He’s really matured as a person and as a player,” head coach Chris Haynes said this week.
“As a sophomore, there were flashes of what he was going to be in the future. This year, we’ve seen those flashes on a more consistent basis.”
And the Bucks really needed those flashes.
Yankton graduated all-state point guard Cooper Cornemann and big man Hunter Kotrous from last season’s team, which left the door open for someone to assume that No. 2 option behind Mors.
“When we lost Cooper, I knew there’d a role open for that second scorer, so I put in a lot of work,” Kral said.
“We were going to need more than just one more scorer. Matthew needs help; he can’t do it by himself, and I had confidence I could score more.”
That’s been the common theme for the Bucks program during Mors’ six seasons at the varsity level: Production from those around him.
Mors is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season, while the Bucks also have sophomore Rugby Ryken (8.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg), senior Aidan Feser (7 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.2 apg), senior Trevor Fitzgerald (5.7 ppg, 1.8 apg) and junior Dylan Prouty (3.3 ppg).
“Everyone knows Matthew will score 20 or 30 points a night and get his shots, but everyone misses, and I love getting those offensive rebounds,” Kral said.
“I’m not the biggest guy out there, but I have the height.”
To that last point, Kral said he grew about two inches from last year at this time — he joked that he and his father measured, and at last check, Kral was closer to 6-foot-5.
That kind of length and interior presence has proven valuable for the second-ranked Bucks (13-3), who host Mitchell tonight (Friday). Kral can certainly knock down a three-pointer, but he’s been effective enough underneath the basket to keep defenses honest.
“He’s got the ability to get to the basket, but he’s really active on the offensive glass,” Haynes said.
While Kral has certainly increased his production from a season ago, he credited everyone else on the team for their improvements.
“Everyone is stepping up, even the guys on the bench,” Kral said. “They have really been improving throughout the season.”
In practice, guys like juniors Max Raab and Colton Potts have been battling against Kral and Mors, according to Kral — “and that’s helping us.” He also said sophomore Cody Oswald has been a physical presence in practice, as well.
Collectively, everyone is doing their part to help the Bucks reach their ultimate goal: A state championship.
“Everyone is filling into their role and figuring out what they can do for the team,” Kral said.
Kral’s continued progression is important to the Bucks’ goals for the remainder of the season, according to Haynes.
“It’s extremely important,” Haynes said. “To add a little scoring punch, combined with the other things he can do on the floor with his size and athleticism.
“There’s no doubt, the games when he’s played really well have been our better games.”
