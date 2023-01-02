CREIGHTON, Neb. — Jaxon Claussen scored 18 points to lead Wausa past Creighton 45-39 in the championship of the Creighton Holiday Tournament, Saturday in Creighton.
Preston Schlote added nine points for Wausa, which outscored the Bulldogs 16-8 in the fourth quarter to rally to victory.
Gage Burns led Creighton with 11 points. Taylor Nilson and Ethan Kuhl each had nine points.
Wausa hosts Wynot on Tuesday. Creighton hosts Winside on Jan. 5.
WAUSA (7-1) 10 8 11 16 — 45
CREIGHTON (7-2) 9 11 11 8 — 39
Boyd County 40, Bloomfield 30
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Boyd County downed Bloomfield 40-30 in the consolation game of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Derris Hansen led Boyd County with 12 points and seven rebounds. Zander Kluckman posted nine points and four steals. Charlie Adams added seven rebounds in the victory.
Mason Mackeprang led Bloomfield with eight points. Layne Warrior and Jacob Smith each had seven points.
Boyd County hosts Santee on Tuesday. Bloomfield travels to Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (4-5) 5 11 8 6 — 30
BOYD CO. (3-3) 9 15 2 14 — 40
Parkston 59, Centerville 48
PARKSTON — Parkston built a 33-13 halftime lead and held on for a 59-48 victory over Centerville in the Parkston Classic late Friday.
Luke Bormann posted 17 points and six steals for Parkston. Kaleb Weber had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. James Deckert scored 10 points off the bench. Will Jodozi added nine points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Logan Bobzin went 6-of-10 from three-point range, finishing with a game-high 21 points for Centerville. Brennan Topple and Alec Austin each had 10 points, with Tople recording seven rebounds.
CENTERVILLE 5 8 15 20 — 48
PARKSTON 19 14 13 13 — 59
