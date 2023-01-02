CREIGHTON, Neb. — Jaxon Claussen scored 18 points to lead Wausa past Creighton 45-39 in the championship of the Creighton Holiday Tournament, Saturday in Creighton.

Preston Schlote added nine points for Wausa, which outscored the Bulldogs 16-8 in the fourth quarter to rally to victory.

