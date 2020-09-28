HARRISBURG — Yankton finished seventh in both dance and cheer at the Harrisburg Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition on Saturday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer title, scoring 282 to beat out Harrisburg (265.5) and Sioux Falls Washington (246.5).
Yankton scored 173.5, just behind Dakota Valley (181.5) and just ahead of Platte-Geddes (167).
In dance, Brandon Valley won the title with a 369, posting the top scores in both Jazz (372.5) and Pom (365.5). Washington, second as a team at 352, posted the top mark in the Hip Hop (358) category.
Dakota Valley was fourth overall, scoring 323.5 in Jazz and 342.5 in Pom. The Panthers’ Pom score ranked second in the field.
Yankton finished at 309.5, scoring 304 in Jazz and 315 in Pom.
Platte-Geddes finished 11th at 262, scoring 265 in Pom and 259 in Hip Hop.
Yankton travels to the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 3.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 282, Harrisburg 265.5, Sioux Falls Washington 246.5, Brookings 213, Mitchell 190.5, Dakota Valley 181.5, Yankton 173.5, Platte-Geddes 167, Sioux Falls Lincoln 154
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 369, Sioux Falls Washington 352, Harrisburg 339.25, Dakota Valley 333, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 332.75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 323.5, Yankton 309.5, O’Gorman 306.75, Brookings 269.5, Mitchell 265.25, Platte-Geddes 262
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 372.5, Washington 346, Harrisburg 335, Dakota Valley 323.5, Lincoln 331.5, Yankton 304
POM: Brandon Valley 365.5, Dakota Valley 342.5, Roosevelt 327.5, Yankton 315, O’Gorman 309.5, Brookings 278.5, Mitchell 267.5, Platte-Geddes 265
HIP HOP: Washington 358, Harrisburg 343.5, Roosevelt 338, Lincoln 335.5, O’Gorman 304, Mitchell 263, Brookings 260.5, Platte-Geddes 259
KICK: No teams competing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.