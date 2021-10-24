After halves of scoring 30, 22 and 22 points against Mount Marty, the Lancers finally slowed down Spurgeon’s Jude Warren.
The Mount Marty defense held the Knights’ scorer to just seven second-half points on 3-of-11 shooting as the Lancers pulled away to a 99-74 victory in men’s basketball action on Sunday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Warren had scored 52 points in Saturday’s opener, a 99-88 Mount Marty victory. He had another 22 points in the first half Sunday before being slowed down by the Lancers.
“We wanted to throw fresh bodies at him all night,” said Mount Marty head coach Collin Authier. “He had 22 in the first half, but you could start to see him miss short as the game went on.
“Warren’s a heckuva player, and Spurgeon is going to win a lot of games this season.”
The Lancers were led by a second straight double-double from Tyrell Harper, who finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Nick Coleman scored 16 points off the bench for a second straight game. Elijah Pappas and Matthew Becker each had 11 points, with Pappas posting five assists and Becker grabbing seven rebounds. Lincoln Jordre added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Authier was pleased with what Pappas did for the Lancers, much of which didn’t show in the stat line.
“He controlled the team,” Authier said. “He trusted the process and got us running our stuff.”
Besides Warren’s 29, Derek Jennings and Brett Smith each had 11 points for Spurgeon (0-2).
Unlike Saturday’s opener, when Spurgeon led the entire first half and the Lancers didn’t take control until midway through the second half, Mount Marty got going late in the first half. A Warren three-pointer gave the Knights a 32-29 lead, but the Lancers answered with 14 straight points to take a 43-32 edge. Three-pointers by Warren and Jennings pulled Spurgeon back within eight at the break, 48-40.
The teams traded three-pointers to start the second half, then the Lancers went on another run. Three-pointers by four different players — five if you count the opening triple of the half — helped spark Mount Marty out to a 67-49 lead. The Lancers would keep the margin in the upper teams until a 13-1 run late in the game put it out of reach.
Warren did not score in the final eight minutes after torching the Lancers for most of the weekend.
“We stuck to our defensive principals,” Pappas said. “Yesterday we got a little excited. Today we settled in and locked in on what we each needed to do.”
For Pappas, the weekend was an opportunity to get out after a month of competing against each other in practice.
“It felt really good. All our guys were excited to be out there,” he said. “The biggest part owas sticking together and maintaining our focus. We’ve got a lot of young guys, a lot of new guys and guys in bigger roles
“This weekend was an energy weekend: get out, have fun and get a feel for the game.”
The Lancers now have a week before their next game, a Halloween (Oct. 31) matinee against Dakota State.
Authier has a couple of things he plans to have the team work on before next Sunday’s road game.
“We need to continue working on finishing at the rim. We left a lot of points on the floor today,” he said. “Defensively we need to clean up the ball screens, and we need to stop fouling.”
MMU committed 25 fouls on the game. The teams combined for 45 fouls and 44 free throw attempts.
After MMU travels to Dakota State on Oct. 31, the Lancers will travel to Martin Luther on Nov. 2 before playing in the NAIA Pentagon Classic Nov. 6-7 in Sioux Falls.
SPURGEON (0-2)
Derek Jennings 3-5 4-4 11, Brett Smith 5-12 0-0 11, Jude Warren 13-27 0-2 29, Jamie Juncal 3-8 1-1 7, Jackson Mohn 2-4 3-9 8, Caden Babcock 0-1 0-1 0, Jackson Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Larry Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Erickson 0-0 3-4 3, Aaron Wagner 1-5 1-2 3, Colton Womble 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 28-67 12-23 74.
MOUNT MARTY (2-0)
Josh Arlt 3-6 0-0 9, Elijah Pappas 5-8 0-0 11, Tyrell Harper 7-11 4-6 19, Kade Stearns 2-6 1-2 7, Lincoln Jordre 3-5 3-6 10, Nick Coleman 8-12 0-1 16, Allen Wilson 3-6 0-0 6, Chase Altenburg 0-4 1-2 1, Gio Diaz 2-5 0-0 5, Drew Saiz 0-0 0-0 0, Dayvon Botts 0-1 0-2 0, Matthew Becker 4-5 2-2 11, Kuol Chol 1-1 0-0 2, Jonah Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 39-72 11-21 99.
At the half: MMU 48-40. Three-Pointers: MMU 10-28 (Arlt 3-5, Stearns 2-5, Pappas 1-3, Harper 1-3, Jordre 1-1, Diaz 1-3, Becker 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Botts 0-1), SC 6-20 (Warren 3-12, Jennings 1-1, Smith 1-2, Mohn 1-2, Juncal 0-2, Crawford 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 50 (Harper 14), SC 23 (Warren 4, Mohn 4). Assists: MMU 19 (Pappas 5), SC 4 (Juncal 2). Steals: SC 7 (Warren 3), MMU 3 (3 with 1). Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (2 with 1), SC 1. Turnovers: MMU 12, SC 10. Personal Fouls: MMU 25, SC 20. Fouled Out: Juncal, Arlt. Attendance: 200.
