The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles used their early 11-1 run to lead them to a 51-35 victory over the Yankton Gazelles in an Eastern South Dakota conference matchup.

Despite trailing 11-1 to start off the game, Yankton was able to make it a five point game at the end of the first quarter. However, fouls were the main detriment for the Gazelles during the second quarter.

