The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles used their early 11-1 run to lead them to a 51-35 victory over the Yankton Gazelles in an Eastern South Dakota conference matchup.
Despite trailing 11-1 to start off the game, Yankton was able to make it a five point game at the end of the first quarter. However, fouls were the main detriment for the Gazelles during the second quarter.
Central had nine free throw attempts in the quarter, while Yankton only had two.
Taryn Hermansen and Grace Kuch put up a combined 31 points for the Golden Eagles.
“We don’t see those types of physical players on a regular basis, but we were able to figure out our positioning and post-game defense as the game went on,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier.
Yankton’s coach believes this game was good and let them know what to work on in order to improve this season.
“It was good for us to see because we know what we need to focus and work on in practice,” Krier said. “We understand that we have a long road left with both this year and next, so working on consistency in the next nine games will be important.”
Macy Drotzmann was a key component for the Gazelles, scoring nine points, getting six steals, and grabbing five rebounds in the game. Claire Tereshinski led the team in scoring by putting up 10 points.
“Macy has been a consistent player for us, [she] gets a lot done just by her physicality and ability to move and adapt,” he said. “We’ve done a much better job finding her and getting her the ball.”
The Gazelles were able to grab multiple rebounds and hold the Golden Eagles to three points in the fourth quarter.
Aberdeen Central moves to 4-6 on the season. Their next game will be on Friday, with them hosting Harrisburg.
Yankton falls to 1-10 after this game. The Gazelles will travel to face Pierre on Friday.
Aberdeen Central won the C game with a 44-11 score. Nita Krajewski led Yankton with six points.
