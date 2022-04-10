HURON — The Yankton Bucks ran their win streak to five straight with a 12-2 rout of Rapid City Central in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Drew Ryken went 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Joe Gokie had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff had a hit and two RBI. Samuel Kampshoff, Curtis Steppat and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Kyle Schlueter had the lone Cobbler hit.
Drew Ryken went the distance in the five-inning game, allowing one hit and striking out two. Kayden Jones took the loss.
Yankton, 5-1, hosts Sioux Falls Jefferson on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is set for 5 p.m.
Yankton 2, Huron 1
HURON — Yankton needed three extra innings to claim a 2-1 victory over Huron in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Landen Loecker doubled and Jack Halsted drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th for Yankton. Drew Ryken, Lucas Kampshoff, Dylan Prouty and Samuel Kampshoff each had a hit for the Bucks.
Dawsyn Rogers had three of Huron’s five hits, including a double. Jonathan Peterson and Johnny Hernandez had the other two Tiger hits.
Drew Ryken pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out two, for the win. Joe Gokie started, striking out 14 in 8 2/3 innings of work. Rogers took the loss in relief.
Dakota Valley 11, Centerville 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley downed Centerville 11-1 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Jake Pruchniak and Ashton Pick each doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist, Brendan Barnett, Jackson Boonstra, Garrett Anderson, Tyler Schutte and Grant Van Den Hul each had a hit in the victory.
Aiden Bobzin doubled for Centerville. Logan Bobzin, Cole Edberg and Luke Knight each had a hit for the Tornadoes.
Ethan Anema struck out six over five innings of work for the win. Aiden Bobzin took the loss.
PGDCWL 15, R.C. Christian 0
BELLE FOURCHE — Hayes Rabenberg tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out six, as the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers downed Rapid City Christian 15-0 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Aiden Bultje went 3-for-3, and Grayson Hanson, Jaxon Christensen and Tanner Dyk each had two hits for the Honkers. Rabenberg and Dawson Hoffman each doubled. Caden Foxley, Joey Foxley and Jackson Olsen each had a hit in the victory.
The Honkers host Gregory County on Monday.
PGDCWL 12, Belle Fourche 7
BELLE FOURCHE — Grayson Hanson and Caden Foxley each doubled and singled as the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers topped Belle Fourche 12-7 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Dawson Hoffman, Jaxon Christensen, Jackson Olsen, Trevor Rolland and Oakley Kott each had a hit in the victory.
Caden Oberbroekling pitched four innings of shutout work, striking out five, for the win. Kott started, striking out four in his three innings of work.
JV: Yankton 4-4, Lincoln 3-8
Yankton earned a split with Sioux Falls Lincoln in JV baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton won the opener 4-3.
Keenan Wagner had two hits and Luke Bernatow tripled for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew, Owen Wishon, Keegan Holmstrom and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the victory.
Isaiah Schelhaas picked up the win, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Lincoln claimed the nightcap 8-4.
For Yankton, Sean Turner had a pair of hits and Bernatow doubled. Kathol, Frankie In’t Veld and Schelhaas each had a hit in the effort.
Teichroew took the loss.
Yankton, 1-3, travels to O’Gorman on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
