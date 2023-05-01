SPENCER, Iowa — Mount Marty improved by five strokes in the second round to move into third place entering the final round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Tournament, Monday at Spencer Golf and Country Club in Spencer, Iowa.
Briar Cliff shot rounds of 351 and 347 on the opening day to finish at 698, 12 strokes ahead of Dakota Wesleyan (710). Mount Marty (721) is in third. College of Saint Mary and Northwestern are tied for fourth at 722, followed by Jamestown (724) and Hastings (728).
Briar Cliff’s Helene Bergmo and DWU’s Megan Hinker each finished the opening day at 164 to share the opening round lead. Morningside’s Sofia Castelan (165) is one stroke back. Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath and Northwestern’s Emily Hulshof are tied for fourth at 171.
Also for MMU, Courtney Heath is tied for ninth at 178. Tatum Jensen is tied for 29th at 184, Tanna Lehfeldt is 35th at 188 and Caitlyn Stimpson is tied for 43rd at 195 for the Lancers.
Dordt’s Jillian Eidsness, a freshman from Yankton, is tied for 20th at 182.
The three-round tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
