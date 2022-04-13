VERMILLION —Grafton, North Dakota’s Walker Demers signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s basketball at the University of South Dakota.
Demers is graduating high school in three years to join the Coyotes for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Demers recorded over 1,00 points, 750 record and 200 blocks in her four years of prep basketball. The 6-3 center was the 2021 North Dakota State Tournament MVP.
Demers plans to major in medical biology at USD. She joins Joy Bergstrom as the incoming freshman class.
