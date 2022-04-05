HARTINGTON Neb. — The Cedar Catholic boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles in the Hartington-Newcastle Invite in Hartington Tuesday afternoon.
The Cedar Catholic girls tallied 127 points to win the team title. Wisner-Pilger placed second with 125 points and Tri County Northeast third with 83. Wynot (62) came in fourth, Ponca (32) sixth and Hartington-Newcastle (18) seventh.
The Cedar Catholic boys racked up 122 points to win the team title over Ponca (105). Hartington-Newcastle (77 points) finished third, followed by Tri County Northeast (51) and Wynot (50).
Laney Kathol won both the 400-meters (1:00.55) and 800-meters (2:27.23) for Cedar Catholic. Kathol also ran on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays for the Trojans. Faith Christensen added a win in the 200-meters (28.69) and a third place finish in the 100. Lexi Eickhoff added a win in the shot put and third in the discus for the Trojans.
Tri County Northeast’s Rhyanne Mackling won both the 1,600 and the 3,200-meters Tuesday. Jordynn Carr added a long jump title at 17-2.75.
Wynot’s girls won the 400-meter relay at 52.89 with a quartet of Kinslee Heimes, Karley Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck and Krystal Sudbeck. Ponca’s Gracen Evans won the high jump at 4-6.
Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda swept the hurdles titles, winning the 100 at 16.59 and the 300 at 51.09. Lindsey Kniefl won the triple jump (34-2) and the 100-meter dash (13.34).
Carson Noecker won both the 1,600 (4:35.27) and 3,200-meters (9:28.36) for the Cedar Catholic boys. Carson Arens added a win the 800-meters (2:02.85), Alex Kuehn in the 400 (53.56) and the Cedar Catholic boys swept the relay races. In the field events, Jaxson Bernecker added a win in the discus (147-6).
Ponca’s Brody Krusemark won the 100 (11.27) and 200-meters (23.91). Matt Logue added a win in the shot put (48-9) and placed second in the discus (144-5).
Hartington-Newcastle’s Bennet Sievers won the triple jump (42-1) and placed third in the long jump (18-11.5). Dylan Heine won the high jump at 5-10 for Wynot. Tri County Northeast’s Ty Krommenhoek picked up a win in the 110-meter hurdles (17.64).
