NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley, the second-ranked team in Class A, outlasted Class AA Yankton 25-14, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 20-18 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Sophie Tuttle led Dakota Valley with 12 kills and 27 digs. Sam Archer had nine kills and 27 digs. Logan Miller had 15 assists. Katie Van Rooyan finished with 34 digs and four ace serves, and Tori Schultz added five blocks in the victory.
For Yankton, Chloe McDermott posted 21 kills, 23 digs and three blocks to lead the way. Jordyn Salvatori finished with 12 kills and 21 digs. Macy Drotzmann added eight kills and four blocks.
Dakota Valley, 1-0, hosts Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Yankton, 0-2, heads south for the Norfolk, Nebraska, Tournament on Saturday.
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-8, 25-20; and the sophomore match 25-14, 25-13.
