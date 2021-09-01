Coming off their first win of the season, the Mount Marty volleyball team was swept by No. 3 Midland 3-0 Wednesday night at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Midland won by set scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-13.
The Lancers struggled to stop a strong attack from the Warriors (9-0 overall, 2-0 in GPAC). Midland hit over .400 in each of the first two sets.
“Knowing that they (Midland) are number three in the nation, (our players) will play with that pressure and that they even know how to handle tonight,” Mount Marty head coach Belen Albertos said. “That’s a learning experience. We have five teams in the top eight in the nation right now in the conference, so I feel we need to learn from that.”
On the other side of the net, the Lancers (1-2, 0-2) held a negative hitting percentage through two sets, but was able to clean things up in the third set.
Midland’s Cortlyn Schaefer tallied six kills in the opening set, matching the Lancer line-up as a whole. Schaefer finished with 10 kills. Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler led the Warriors with 12 kills each. The three attackers combined for 34 kills and two errors. Flores is the reigning GPAC Attacker of the Week.
“We just need to play our game,” Albertos said. “I told them, maybe you play their game and maybe they’re going to win, but we need to make sure that when you finish a game you know you gave 100%.”
The reigning setter of the week, Hope Leimbach, recorded 36 assists and nine digs for the Warriors. Delanie Vallinch picked up 14 digs to lead the Midland defense.
For the Lancers, Allison Jones tallied six kills and held a team high .222 hitting percentage. Gabby Ruth added five kills. Ally DeLange tallied 20 assists and six digs. Katelyn Chytka added six digs.
The Lancers have now played two conference games, both against top eight teams in the NAIA rankings. After falling 3-0 to No. 6 Concordia last week, the Lancers faced the No. 3 team this week.
“With this conference, pretty much half of the conference is ranked,” Albertos said. “I feel like that make you work harder and that makes you a better team. The conference isn’t going to change; we are still going to have those ranked teams, so our goal is to get there.”
The Lancers played on back-to-back nights, defeating Presentation College Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s loss. Albertos hopes this experience prepares her squad for four games in two days this weekend.
“It’s a learning experience,” Albertos said. “Every single time we go to a game, even if we have two games on a date, the idea is going to be, okay, this is a new game, these are new games. I think it helped us a lot to have the win last night and then tonight with this loss.”
The Lancers face Avila University and Iowa Wesleyan College Saturday and Cottey College and William Woods University Sunday at the Wendy’s Invite at William Penn University.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.