The last game of the second season of Mount Marty University football provided a reminder of what the Lancers will be looking for as they build toward season three.
Consistency.
Mount Marty rolled up 418 yards of total offense but twice were stopped inside the red zone as Jamestown claimed a 23-20 victory in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“The biggest area would be consistency,” said MMU head coach John Michaletti, referring to the biggest grown area needed for next season. “When good things happen, why did that happen and let’s make that happen again. And when bad things happen, why did that happen and how can we make a change and make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“That’s the definition of a good football team, is consistently doing it and being able to respond when things doing go your way.”
MMU honored eight seniors prior to the game. While some of those players have remaining eligibility, all will graduate before next season.
“We are forever indebted to these seniors. They sacrificed a lot,” Michaletti said. “Some of them were here before we even had a football season. We were able to outlast that, gut through that and sacrifice for the greater good of the program. They came here knowing that it was going to be a challenge to build something up, but something that they can reflect on in due time and be proud of it.”
Cade Torgerson threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns for Jamestown (4-7), which hit the four-win mark for the first time since 2015 as a member of the North Star Conference. Zach Hammett rushed for 79 yards, with Chris Sayler rushing for 57 yards and a score. Steve Justice and Carlos Julian each had a touchdown catch. Aanon Peterson added a 26-yard field goal for the Jimmies.
Parker Chaffee and Aaron Mack each picked off passes for the Jamestown defense. Paul Vandal and Isaac Thompson each had six stops, with Vandal recording two sacks and three tackles for loss.
For Mount Marty (3-8), Ken Gay passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Jonah Miyazawa had six catches for 129 yards. Rex Ryken had five catches for 120 yards and a score. Trevor Fitzgerald and Austin Vigants each had a touchdown catch.
Tyler Ivy had an interception and a sack for the Lancers. Marcus Jnofinn posted a team-high eight tackles. Drew Pendleton and Brandon Dannenbring each had six stops, with Pendleton posting a sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Tevita Tomasi and Brodey Peterson each had a sack for the Lancer defense.
Each team’s opening possession ended in a touchdown.
Jamestown scored first, capping a seven-play drive with an 18-yard connection from Torgerson to Justice. Dayln Norman deflected the PAT attempt for the Jimmies, leaving the game at 6-0.
The Lancers needed eight plays to answer. A 42-yard pass from Gay to Miyazawa got things going, with a 4-yard pass to Ryken capping the drive and giving the Lancers a 7-6 edge.
The teams would trade punts until the second quarter, when the Jimmies got plays in chunks to set up a 19-yard scoring pass from Torgerson to Julian. The Lancers answered with a drive of their own, but a fourth-down pass to Ryken at the goal line was broken up, ending the threat.
Jamestown ran off most of the rest of the clock in the first half, capping the 16-play drive with a field goal and a 16-7 lead.
MMU’s attempt to answer the score before half ran out of time, but their drive to start the third quarter did not. A 35-yard pass to Miyazawa helped set up a 12-yard scoring pass to Vigants. After the Lancer defense held Jamestown to a three-and-out, the Lancers struck again in three plays, this time set up by a 66-yard Ryken catch and completed by a 5-yard catch from Fitzgerald.
In the fourth quarter, an 11-yard catch that was fumbled turned into a 22-yard gain on the opening play of a Jamestown drive. Two plays later, Sayler broke free from 38 yards out to give the Jimmies the lead for good.
The Lancers had three more possessions in the contest but did not cross midfield.
The second season of Lancer football saw the program go from winless to three wins, including the team’s first GPAC, first home and first homecoming victories. For Michaletti, the growth of the Lancers isn’t just in the win column.
“I would say the unity. The guys were really able to start to grow together,” he said. “You were able to see that at times, being able to play as one. I think that’s what makes football so difficult is that you have so many guys trying to get them on the same page, and you were able to see that this year.
“Consistency is the next step.”
