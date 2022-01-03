SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Jan. 2.
This marks the first weekly honor of the season for Lamb and the third of her career.
Lamb scored 27 points on 10-of-16 in the Coyotes’ 65-38 win over North Dakota State on Saturday. It marked her fifth career game of five or more 3-pointers made as she finished 5-of-7 behind the arc. She added four assists and four steals on the day. She added seven points, four rebounds and a pair of assists in the Coyotes’ well-balanced 85-46 rout of North Dakota on Thursday.
Through four conference games, Lamb’s averaging 17.5 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.
The Coyotes host in-state rival South Dakota State for the first regular season meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.