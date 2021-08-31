WATERTOWN — Yankton is ranked fifth in the latest South Dakota Fastpitch Class A Coaches Poll, announced late Monday night.
Harrisburg drew 12 of 13 first place votes to claim the top spot in this week’s poll. Sioux Falls Lincoln, which picked up the other top vote, ranked second, followed by Brookings and O’Gorman.
Yankton, which played Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday, heads west to face Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central this weekend.
TOP 5: 1, Harrisburg (12 first place votes) 64 points; 2, Sioux Falls Lincoln (1)53; 3, Brookings 33; 4, O’Gorman 22; 5, Yankton
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley, RC Stevens, Watertown, SF Washington, SF Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.