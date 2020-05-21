The annual Mount Marty University Golf Classic will be held July 15 at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
The event will have tee times beginning at 10:30 a.m., instead of a shotgun start, to limit the number of people gathering at once. Golfers are encouraged to bring their own cart.
Entries will be taken online at mountmarty.edu/golfclassic. Mulligans and raffle tickets will also be available on the site.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Contact Logan Wagner at logan.wagner@mountmarty.edu or 605-505-0197 for more information or for an alternate method of registration.
