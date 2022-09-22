TABOR — The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame will hold its induction banquet on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Beseda Hall in Tabor.
The event includes a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the induction ceremony. New inductees are Chris Brown of Brandon, Jay Kusler and Ron Baker of Sioux Falls, Gary Kortan of Tabor and the late Warren Scherschlight of Lesterville.
