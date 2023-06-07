With 24 total hits over two games, the Renner 14-U team powered past the Yankton Lakers 13-3 and 11-4 (four innings) in a doubleheader Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Madden McQuade registered two hits in the first contest for Yankton. Isaac Olnes and Ben Bohlmann added RBIs.
Damien Janish pithced three innings in the first contest, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while adding a strikeout. Thomas Kronaizl struck out two batters in two innings pitched.
In game two, Bohlmann registered two RBIs while McQuade and Austin Conway each added one. Conway went 2-for-2 in the contest.
