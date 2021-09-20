The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Scott Fiedler of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. He will talk about the organization and its 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Classes. That group, which includes Yankton coach Jim Miner, Wagner native Doug Eggers and Freeman native Laverne Diede, will be inducted on Sunday, Sept. 26, in Sioux Falls.
The public is invited to attend.
