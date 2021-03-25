The Yankton Jr. Bucks youth wrestling program will send a number of wrestlers to the South Dakota State AAU Championships this weekend in Rapid City. State qualifiers include (front) Oliver Hysell, Rex Sailer, Jack Caton, Oliver Duncan, Ryker Schmidt, Sawyer Koch, Hudson Rivera, Kade Harris, (second) Damian Janish, Caden Janssen, Ashton Nelson, Chloe Caton, Brooks Heine, Karter Euster, Karter Eusterwiemann, Sawyer Adamson, (third) Patrick Gurney, Maverick Heine, Zane Portillo, Brayden Christ, Reese Schmidt, Hunter Oorlog, Quinn Sayler, Emmett Hirschman, (fourth) Madisen Peterson, CorBin Sayler, Shayce Platt, Dylan Sloan, Peyton Eustace, Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn, Kaydence Shulz, Parker Kisch, Ben Bohlmann, and (back) coaches Jerred Hysell, Dylan Thomas, Brice Sayler, Josh Koch, Taylor Portillo, Nick Rivera, Jesse Rolston and Jerry Caton. Not pictured are Veronica Martin, Blake Klimsch and Augustus Messler.
