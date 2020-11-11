CRETE, Neb. — Doane outscored Mount Marty 31-14 to end the first half, then held off a fourth quarter surge to beat the Lancers 74-65 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball opener for both squads, Wednesday in Crete, Nebraska.
MMU (2-2, 0-1 GPAC) led 16-11 before the Tigers ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Doane outscored the Lancers 23-14 in the second quarter to take a 42-30 halftime lead.
Doane (3-1, 1-0 GPAC) led 53-39 midway through the third quarter before the Lancers began to close the gap. MMU was within three, 65-62, with under two minutes to play before the Tigers iced the game at the line.
Ashley Teten and Madison Davis each scored 14 points, with Teten also recording nine rebounds and three steals to lead Doane. Azallee Johnson posted 13 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
Carlie Wetzel scored a game-high 15 points to lead Mount Marty. Karlee McKinney posted 14 points. Peyton Stolle added nine points and three blocked shots.
MMU was just 6-for-35 (17.1 percent) from three-point range.
Mount Marty will look to bounce back in its home opener, Saturday against Briar Cliff. Start time is 2 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY (2-2)
Karlee McKinney 4-11 6-6 14, Callie Otkin 2-8 0-0 6, Eve Millar 1-5 0-1 3, Kayla KJacobson 1-2 0-0 3, Peyton Stolle 2-4 5-6 9, Aelxsis Kemp 1-6 2-2 4, Carlie Wetzel 5-12 4-5 15, Lexi Hochstein 0-4 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-0 2-2 2, Bailey Kortan 2-9 0-0 5, Sarah Castaneda 2-3 0-0 5. TOTALS: 20-64 19-22 65.
DOANE (3-1)
Ashley Teten 5-11 4-6 14, Olivia Nall 1-8 3-4 6, Kyla Miller 2-6 1-2 5, Haylee Heits 4-6 1-2 9, Sydney Roth 1-2 2-2 4, Madison Davis 2-4 8-11 14, Ragan Nickless 1-1 0-0 2, Azallee Johnson 4-13 5-12 13, Halee Konz 3-7 1-1 7. TOTALS: 23-58 25-40 74.
MOUNT MARTY 16 14 16 19 — 65
DOANE 19 23 14 18 — 74
Three-Pointers: MMU 6-35 (Otkin 2-7, Jacobson 1-2, Wetzel 1-5, Kortan 1-5, Castaneda 1-1, McKinney 0-5, Millar 0-1, Stolle 0-2, Kemp 0-5, Hochstein 0-2), DU 3-10 (Davis 2-3, Nall 1-5, Miller 0-1). Rebounds: DU 46 (Johnson 13), MMU 39 (Millar 7). Personal Fouls: MMU 29, DU 21. Fouled Out: McKinney, Stolle. Assists: DU 14 (Miller 5), MMU 10 (Kemp 4). Turnovers: MMU 24, DU 22. Blocked Shots: MMU 7 (Stolle 3), DU 0. Steals: DU 12 (Teten 3, Johnson 3), MMU 8 (Stolel 2, Kemp 2). Attendance: 160.
