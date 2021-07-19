Brandon Valley earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Brandon Valley scored 10 runs in the second inning on the way to a 15-7 victory.
Jared Zerr went 3-for-3 to lead Brandon Valley’s 14-hit attack. Carter Vahle went 2-for-4 with a triple. Carter LaBrie doubled and singled. Colton Padgett and Josh Olthoff each had two hits. Aiden Zerr, Eric Roberts and Marcus Anthony each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Teichroew, Tyson Prouty and Chase Howe each had two hits for Yankton. Austin Gobel, Payton Peterson and Keenan Wagner each had a hit.
LaBrie struck out seven batters over five innings for the win. Teichroew took the loss.
Brandon Valley scored five runs in the second inning to claim the nightcap 6-2.
Padgett had two hits for Brandon Valley. Olthoff and Aiden Zerr each added a hit in the win.
Gobel, Prouty and Kolter Feilmeier each had two hits for Yankton. Landon Potts and Cayden Wavrunek each added a hit.
Eric Roberts went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out nine, for the win. Potts took the loss.
The Black Sox, 12-18, host Sioux Falls East on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Dakota Valley 16, Black Sox 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Garrett Anderson drove in five runs to lead Dakota Valley to a 16-0 win over the Yankton Black Sox Saturday night in North Sioux City.
Beau Pollema and Brayden Major tallied three RBI each for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies drove in two more.
Landon Potts, Tucker Gilmore, Alex Kleinsasser, Kolter Feilmeier and Chase Howe tallied hits for the Black Sox.
Jake Pruchniak pitched one inning and Anderson three in relief of Pruchniak. Sean Turner pitched three innings and Keenan Wagner recorded two outs in relief.
