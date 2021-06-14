SIOUX FALLS — Four Division I men’s college basketball teams will compete in the 2021 Crossover Classic, a round-robin event at the Sanford Pentagon, Nov. 22-24.
This year’s field includes South Dakota State University, the University of Washington, the University of Nevada and George Mason University. The four teams have a combined 37 NCAA Tournament appearances and 10 trips to the Sweet 16. All four programs finished in the Top 150 in KenPom rankings last year, a statistical category based off the differential between a team’s offensive and defensive ratings.
On-sale date for tickets, television information and game times will be announced later.
