The Yankton Reds scored five runs in the final inning to claim a 7-6 victory over Sioux Falls East in the opening game of the 13-under division of the Bob Deery Classic baseball tournament, Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
East led 6-1 after two innings, but the Reds scored a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth to claim victory. Yankton tied the game on Jace Sedlacek’s steal of home and won on a Carter Boomsma RBI single two pitches later.
Boomsma doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Easton Feser also had two hits and two RBI. Beck Ryken and Sam Gokie each had two hits. Tate Beste and Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Gavin Tolrud had two hits and two RBI for East. Jude Timat also had two hits. Peter Samp and Creighton Childress each had a hit in the effort.
Kaden Hunhoff pitched a scoreless fifth for the win. Owen Eidsness pitched three innings of shutout relief to keep the Reds in the game. Gavin Van Oort took the loss in relief of Lucas Honner, who struck out seven in his four innings of work.
Yankton Reds 10, Harrisburg 2
Tate Beste went 4-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Yankton Reds to a 10-2 win over Harrisburg Friday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Easton Feser added two hits and two RBI for the Reds. Beck Ryken drove in two more. Jace Sedlacek, Sam Gokie and Gavin Johnson added base hits.
The top of the order recorded all three Harrisburg hits. Griffin Smith, Collin Wright and Wyatt Witwicki tallied one hit each. Wright and Griffen Schlapkohl tallied RBI.
Boston Frick pitched the complete game win for the Reds. Smith pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Tigers, striking out five in the loss.
S.F. Cyclones 19, Yankton Greysox 7
An eight-run fourth inning put the Sioux Falls Cyclones ahead by 12, where they would defeat the Yankton Greysox 19-7 Friday afternoon in a Pool B game of the 13-under division at the Bob Deery Classic played at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Nathan Barnes tallied two hits for the Greysox. Jack Brandt tallied one hit and two RBI. Ryan Turner drove in one run.
Turner pitched the opening three frames for the Greysox, taking the loss. Eli Anderson pitched one inning of relief.
14-Under
Brandon Valley 6, Yankton Lakers 2
VERMILLION — Brayden Miller and Gus Scott tallied two hits each to lead Brandon Valley to a 6-2 win over the Yankton Lakers Friday afternoon at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Ryland Carroll and Caleb Finn added one hit and one RBI each for Brandon Valley. Landon Dulaney picked up a double.
Owen Wishon tallied three hits to lead the Lakers. Kael Garry added a hit and two RBI. Cohen Zahrbock singled.
Wyatt Melcher pitched four innings, striking out three in the win for Brandon. Luke Smart and Dulaney pitched in relief. Zahrbock took the loss for Yankton, pitching four innings. Trey Sager pitched two innings in relief.
Lakers 4, Gillette 1
VERMILLION — The Yankton Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to beat Gillette, Wyoming, 4-1, on Friday at Prentis Park.
Evan Serck doubled and singled, scoring twice, to lead Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock also had two hits. Kaden Hughes and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Rambo doubled for Gillette. Tatum Sorensen and Dane Wasson each had a hit.
Kael Garry went the distance, striking out five, for the win. Kobe Craig took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work.
