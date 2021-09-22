IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda boys and Hanson girls claimed team honors in the Cornbelt Conference Cross Country Meet, held Wednesday at Glenridge Golf Course near Irene.
Irene-Wakonda finished with 20 points, beating out Canistota (22) and Menno (27) for the boys’ title.
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the 5,000-meter race in 16:45, beating out Irene-Wakonda’s Ethan Haich (17:18). Menno’s Kadeyn Ulmer (18:18), Canistota’s Connor Hutcheson (18:24) and Howard’s Caden Schwader (18:28) rounded out the first five.
Hanson put four runners in the top eight to beat Freeman 12 to 18 for the girls’ title.
Hanson’s Taziah Hawkins won the 5,000-meter race in 20:21, beating out Freeman’s Rylee Peters (20:31). Canistota’s Kara Roshone (21:01) was third, followed by Hanson’s Cadence Jarding (21:11) and Menno’s Ashton Massey (21:21).
Dell Rapids Inv.
DELL RAPIDS — The Sioux Falls Christian boys and Flandreau girls claimed team honors at the Dell Rapids Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday.
Sioux Falls Christian easily beat out Flandreau 27 to 52 for the boys’ title. Tea Area (70), West Central (73) and Elkton-Lake Benton (82) rounded out the top five.
SFC’s Daniel Colby won the boys’ 5,000-meter race in 17:04.43, well ahead od Dell Rapids’ Josh Fletcher (17:45.60). West Central’s Ben Strunk (18:11.29), Baltic’s John Gronewold (18:12.54) and SFC’s Harris Adamson (18:27.62) rounded out the first five.
Flandreau scored 48 points to beat out Tea Area (52) and West Central (53) for the girls’ title. Sioux Falls Christian (61) and Colman-Egan (62) rounded out the first five.
Flandreau’s Faith Wiese won the 5,000-meter event in 19:41.36, edging Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb (19:43.76). West Central’s Maelee Krempges (21:41.42) was third, followed by Tri-Valley’s Brie Peters (21:42.79), Colman-Egan’s Presley Luze (21:43.81) and Centerville’s Lillie Eide (21:56.36).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.