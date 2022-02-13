HURON — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon finished third and Yankton scored 55 points in the Huron Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Winner claimed the team title with 231 points, beating out Aberdeen Central (191) and BHSA (163).
For BHSA, Austin Kaul won at 106 pounds and Isaac Crownover won at 182 pounds.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson placed eighth with 106 points. Landon Schurch won at 195 pounds for the squad.
For Yankton, Will Pavlish was third at 132 pounds, Dylan Sloan was fourth at 126 pounds, Parker Kisch was fifth at 106 pounds and Vaden Griel finished sixth at 195 pounds.
Yankton and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson will compete in the Region 2A Tournament on Friday in Brandon. BHSA heads to Miller for the Region 3A Tournament on Saturday.
Harrisburg Girls’ Inv.
HARRISBURG — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda finished fifth in the Harrisburg Girls’ Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
Pierre beat Spencer, Iowa, 160 to 144 for the title. Thirty teams were represented in the event.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Britney Rueb won the 113-pound title, going 4-0 with three pins and a major decision.
Peyton Hellmann of BHSA finished second at 126 pounds. Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard was third, with Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez fourth.
Akane Metcalfe was third at 106 pounds. Yankton’s Jett Yaggie was fourth.
Aubrey Jensen of VHIW was fourth at 113 pounds. Yankton’s Keira Christ was seventh.
Reese Olson of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson was fourth at 132 pounds.
Gia Miller of VHIW was second at 170 pounds. Dakota Valley’s Gracie Delgado was fifth.
Lauren Petersen of VHIW was sixth at 190 pounds.
Neb. District C-3
UTICA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished third in the District C-3 Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Utica, Nebraska.
Battle Creek won the team title with 204 points. David City finished with 188 points, followed by Crofton-Bloomfield (166.5).
Crofton-Bloomfield will send eight wrestlers to state, led by district champions Robbie Fischer (106 pounds, 41-1), William Poppe (145, 42-4) and Jared Janssen (220, 44-4). Also for C-B, Hudson Barter (44-5) was second at 120 pounds, Garret Buschkamp (29-12) was second at 170 pounds, Paxton Bartels (28-19) was third at 285 pounds, Wyatt Tramp (35-15) was fourth at 160 pounds and Ty Tramp (33-14) was fourth at 195 pounds.
Ponca scored 43 points on the day. Dalton Anderson (126, 38-2) and Aiden Cook (39-5) each finished fourth to qualify for state.
Quad County Northeast finished with 34 points. Kolby Casey (36-7) qualified for state, finishing third at 195 pounds.
Neb. District C-1
MADISON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 11 points to finish 11th in the 16-team District C-1 Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Madison, Nebraska.
Aquinas Catholic won the title, scoring 231 points. Raymond Central (146.5) was second, followed by Fillmore Central (135.5) and Syracuse (106).
Cedar Catholic qualified two wrestlers for state. Conner Hochstein (26-17) finished second at 145 pounds, while Braeden Kleinschmit (38-10) placed third at 132 pounds.
